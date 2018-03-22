Richard Marx performs in Beaver Creek for solo acoustic show March 30

Many fans remember Richard Marx for his big pop ballads and rock hits of the late '80s and early '90s. Marx is also known for sporting one of the era's most popular fashion trends — the mullet.

Looking back, the singer embraces all of the musical genres and styles he's experimented with, including his former signature hairstyle.

"We all wore ridiculous clothes at some point," Marx said. "Why not laugh at it? And my hair? My God it was crazy. But I'd probably look back at it with less humor now if I didn't still have a ton of hair up there. So far, so good."

While Marx likes to reminisce about the early days by posting fun flashback photos on Instagram, he's moving full steam ahead in this new stage of his career.

Marx will be performing in Beaver Creek for a concert at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Friday, March 30, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $45 and are available at the Vilar Center box office, by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org.

A songwriter who works hard to 'get it right'

Recommended Stories For You

Most people know Marx for his many chart-topping songs, including 1989s "Right Here Waiting." He has been writing songs for decades, but said he now takes a slightly different approach to the process.

"Over the years I became much more discerning about my lyrics," Marx said. "Each line needs to mean something, and I try like hell to avoid saying things the way anyone's already said it before. Writing music is really effortless and fun for me. Lyrics can be brutally hard for me. But it's worth the pain to get it right."

When he's not working on getting his own songs just right, Marx is also a songwriter and producer for other top artists.

"I've been blessed with two simultaneous careers," Marx said. "I love recording and performing my own songs but I've also gotten to work with such a diverse array of amazingly talented artists on their music. Everyone from brand new artists at the time like Josh Groban, to personal heroes of mine like Kenny Loggins. I just recently wrote a song with Burt Bacharach which completely blows my mind. It's a gorgeous song."

Happy to be back at VPAC

For his upcoming concert at the Vilar Center, Marx will play a solo acoustic show that showcases his songwriting, no flashy '80s fashion styles needed. Marx said he always enjoys playing at the Vilar Center.

"The [venue] is one of the more pristine and beautiful venues in the U.S. and the acoustics in there are amazing," Marx said. "It really lends itself to my solo acoustic show. It's just me playing my songs, moving between guitar or piano. And the audience always becomes an integral part of the show. I love when they yell stuff out to me."

Winter wedding bells and a new muse for his music

Raised outside of Chicago, Marx now has a personal connection to Colorado. He and his wife, actress and model Daisy Fuentes, got married in a winter wedding ceremony in Aspen in 2015.

"I have spent time in Vail over the years and Daisy loves Aspen, and it became a frequent getaway destination for us while we were dating," Marx said. "We had already rented a house in late 2015 to spend the holidays with our family when we decided very spontaneously to get engaged. So it just made sense to get married on that holiday trip. We were engaged only a month. When you know, you know."

The musician is currently writing new songs, but it's unclear yet if his love of the mountains will serve as inspiration for a new batch of tunes.

"I'm just enjoying the muse right now," Marx said. "What I do with these songs will hopefully reveal itself soon."

While other artists rely on the hit songs from their past to attract audiences, Marx has always focused on what's more important: writing songs that move listeners, whether he's the one singing them or not.