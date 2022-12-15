Ring in the holidays with Canadian Brass and Kantorei – A Holiday Spectacular at the Vilar Performing Arts Center￼

Canadian Brass

What: Canadian Brass with Kantorei – A Holiday Spectacular

When: Friday, Dec. 23, 7 p.m.

Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek

Cost: Tickets start at $60, or $40 for children 12 and younger and students. This show is also part of the VPAC’s Pick 3/5/8 winter ticket package (vilarpac.org/packages).

More information: Visit VilarPAC.org/Canadian-brass-with-kantorei

Celebrating 25 years of world-class entertainment in Beaver Creek, the Vilar Performing Arts Center is once again getting audiences in the holiday spirit with festive performances through the New Year. On Friday, Dec. 23, all-brass chamber group Canadian Brass take the VPAC stage with Denver-based choral ensemble Kantorei for a Holiday Spectacular.

With an international reputation as one of the most popular brass ensembles today, Canadian Brass has earned the distinction of “the world’s most famous brass group.” Formed by friends Chuck Daellenbach and Gene Watts in 1970, the group’s imagination and consummate musicianship has elevated the art of the brass quintet to what it is today.

Tickets start at $60; or $40 for children 12 years and younger and students. This show is part of The Therese M. Grojean Classical Series at the VPAC as well as its Holiday Series. Attendees will also enjoy the glowing lights of the VPAC’s famous 18-foot White Fir Holiday Tree, standing in the lower lobby. Each year, the VPAC rotates in some new ornaments with guest star critters including a beaver, squirrel, skunk, fox and many more.

Masters of concert presentations, Canadian Brass have developed a uniquely engaging stage presence and rapport with audiences. Each of their concerts show the full range from trademark Baroque and Dixieland tunes to new compositions and arrangements created especially for them. The hallmark of any Canadian Brass performance is entertainment, spontaneity, virtuosity and, most of all, fun – but never at the expense of the music.

With a discography of over 130 albums and extensive world-wide touring, Canadian Brass is a pioneer in bringing brass music to mass audiences everywhere. Many have witnessed Canadian Brass from their appearances on “The Tonight Show,” “Today,” “Entertainment Tonight” and recently more than half a billion viewers tuned in for their Chinese New Year performance on China’s most popular station.

Joining Canadian Brass in Beaver Creek will be Kantorei, a Denver-based choral ensemble under the artistic direction of Joel M. Rinsema. Formed in 1997, Kantorei has toured the world and has commissioned and premiered new choral works from renowned composers. Kantorei’s mission is to “elevate the human experience through choral excellence.”

For this special show guests can expect to hear timeless holiday classics including “Most Wonderful Time,” “Frosty,” “White Christmas,” “Ding Dong Merrily on High” and more.