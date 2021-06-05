Rivers restaurant in Glenwood closes doors after 27 years

Diners enjoy a meal on the riverfront deck at Rivers restaurant on its last night before closing.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Rivers restaurant closed its doors for the last time Tuesday night after 27 years of business in Glenwood Springs.

The restaurant at 2525 S. Grand Ave. has been a staple in Glenwood Springs since 1994, offering dining and catering services paired with a premium view of the Roaring Fork River. It also had one of the largest decks for outdoor dining in Glenwood.

Rivers General Manager Anita Wan said the property had been for sale for two years.

Wan said she could not speak to the new property owner’s plans for the site.

“The owner wanted to keep it as a restaurant and sell it as a restaurant intact with staff. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen,” Wan said. “We tried to make it work. The last couple of people interested were mostly developers, and this final deal stuck.”

Rivers restaurant opened in 1994. Prior to that, the property housed another restaurant named Penelopes.

Wan said Rivers employed more than 20 employees.

The 2.62-acre property had been listed for $2.35 million by Coldwell Banker Mason Morse. Glenwood Springs Assistant City Manager Jenn Ooton said a proposal involving the property had been submitted to the city’s community development department, but it was then withdrawn.

The current owner of the property on the Garfield County Assessor’s website is listed as JABE LLC out of Texas.

Reporter Shannon Marvel can be reached at 605-350-8355 or smarvel@postindependent.com .