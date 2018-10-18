Riverwalk at Edwards welcomes new grab-and-go restaurant

Riverwalk at Edwards has welcomed a brand new restaurant, Lauren's Kitchen. Owned and Operated by Lauren McElroy, the restaurant specializes in catering and grand-and-go meals.

An ever changing menu—which currently features mainly comfort food and southwestern cuisine, but also features vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free and paleo-friendly options—allows for customers to mix and match appetizers, soups, salads and entrees to make a meal that can either be reheated and eaten in-house or taken on the go to be reheated later.

Additionally, to-go meals will come in microwaveable and dishwasher-safe containers, and customers that bring the containers back to the restaurant for reuse—after being cleaned, of course—will receive five percent off of their next purchase.

The restaurant, which opened on Friday, Oct. 12, is already booming.

"It's been great," said McElroy. "We've already sold out of a few things and we have repeat customers bringing (containers) back."

The restaurant is brand new, so hours are subject to change, but it is currently open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. everyday except Monday. McElroy said she built that schedule around working customers needing to pick up lunch or dinner. McElroy also has plans to expand to breakfast by the end of November, featuring burritos, sandwiches and hot casseroles.

Recommended Stories For You

Lauren's Kitchen also offers catering.