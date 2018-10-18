Riverwalk at Edwards welcomes new grab-and-go restaurant
October 18, 2018
Riverwalk at Edwards has welcomed a brand new restaurant, Lauren's Kitchen. Owned and Operated by Lauren McElroy, the restaurant specializes in catering and grand-and-go meals.
An ever changing menu—which currently features mainly comfort food and southwestern cuisine, but also features vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free and paleo-friendly options—allows for customers to mix and match appetizers, soups, salads and entrees to make a meal that can either be reheated and eaten in-house or taken on the go to be reheated later.
Additionally, to-go meals will come in microwaveable and dishwasher-safe containers, and customers that bring the containers back to the restaurant for reuse—after being cleaned, of course—will receive five percent off of their next purchase.
The restaurant, which opened on Friday, Oct. 12, is already booming.
"It's been great," said McElroy. "We've already sold out of a few things and we have repeat customers bringing (containers) back."
The restaurant is brand new, so hours are subject to change, but it is currently open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. everyday except Monday. McElroy said she built that schedule around working customers needing to pick up lunch or dinner. McElroy also has plans to expand to breakfast by the end of November, featuring burritos, sandwiches and hot casseroles.
Recommended Stories For You
Lauren's Kitchen also offers catering.
Trending In: Entertainment
- Comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short to perform at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail
- Full Vail Snow Days lineup announced, with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and more
- Westin celebrates anniversary with Tequila, celebrity guests
- A perfect fall itinerary
- Vilar Perfoming Arts Center lineup for the rest of the year
Trending Sitewide
- Former Vail Valley arts patron Alberto Vilar trying to enjoy what’s left of his life after 10-year prison stint
- Loveland man dies in East Vail crash. No one else injured in Sunday evening accident
- Town of Vail likely to change short-term rental regulations in response to complaints
- Aspen girl speaks out in video about alleged rape
- Comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short to perform at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail