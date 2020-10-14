RiverWonderGrass announces 2021 dates, lineup for river trip music festival

RiverWonderGrass kicked off this past summer to provide a safe music festival experience.

Special to the Daily

RiverWonderGrass Expedition, a river-based music festival from the producers of WinterWonderGrass, has announced a summer 2021 lineup.

The lineup, location and dates are:

June 12 – Yampa River – Daniel Rodriguez, Tyler Grant & Special Guests

– Yampa River – Daniel Rodriguez, Tyler Grant & Special Guests June 17 – Yampa River – Mishka (Reggae/Folk)

– Yampa River – Mishka (Reggae/Folk) June 23 – Gates of Lodore – Lech & Lorenzo (California Honeydrops)

– Gates of Lodore – Lech & Lorenzo (California Honeydrops) July 2 – Gates of Lodore – Pickin on the Dead

– Gates of Lodore – Pickin on the Dead July 8 – Gates of Lodore – Pixie & the Partygrass Boys

– Gates of Lodore – Pixie & the Partygrass Boys July 18 – Gates of Lodore – Lindsay Lou, Tyler Grant & Special Guest

– Gates of Lodore – Lindsay Lou, Tyler Grant & Special Guest July 23 – Gates of Lodore – WinterWonderWomen (Ladies-only expedition ft. Bridget Law & Lindsay Lou)

– Gates of Lodore – WinterWonderWomen (Ladies-only expedition ft. Bridget Law & Lindsay Lou) Aug. 20 – Gates of Lodore – Trout Steak Revival

– Gates of Lodore – Trout Steak Revival Aug. 27 – Gates of Lodore – WinterWonderGrass All-stars

– Gates of Lodore – WinterWonderGrass All-stars Sept. 9 – Gates of Lodore – Buffalo Commons

RiverWonderGrass launched this past summer, offering a COVID-19-safe way to experience a music festival on the river.

Festival producer Scotty Stoughton is also connected with Adrift Dinosaur, a Utah river outfitter.

“From the moment I embarked on the 21 day Stand Up Paddle Grand Canyon Expedition, I knew I needed to find a way to share this magic. The power of an overnight river trip to heal you emotionally, challenge you physically and nurture you spiritually has become my medicine, and I wanted to share,” Stoughton said.

To protect guests with social distancing measures, each trip will be limited to 20 participants and include all meals, breakfast, lunch, and dinner, all equipment, guides, music, and experiences.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit bonfirentertainment.com.