RiverWonderGrass float trips on the Colorado River combine rafting, paddleboarding and kayaking with live music performances every Saturday through the end of August.

Special to the Daily

Those looking for a dose of WonderGrass music ahead of the 2022 festival will be thrilled to learn that in addition to the multi-day RiverWonderGrass float trips through Dinosaur National Monument, the team at Bonfire Entertainment has announced a series of single-day RiverWonderGrass experiences running weekly on Saturdays through August 28.

These single-day trips combine a river float expedition with live music performances, and will run from Rancho del Rio down to State Bridge, just outside of Vail, CO. Capacity will be limited to 25 people per trip, and feature music by the likes of Tyler Grant, Pickin on the Dead, a Yarmony Float, Buffalo Commons, the Sweet Lillies and more.

“The inspiration and influence that the upper Colorado River basin has bestowed upon my life is immeasurable,” said festival founder Scotty Stoughton. “The days of living in a teepee above State Bridge, and managing the musical program starting in the late 90’s, led to the creation of WinterWonderGrass, Bonfire Entertainment, and now RiverWonderGrass. Those days saw travelers from all over converging Sunday afternoon at what was once a Lodge. River runners, bikers, hunters, ski bums, ranchers, hippies, yuppies, fisherman and all characters in between would come together and get down dancing under the stars. We’re excited to bring back that energy!”

Remaining dates for RiverWonderGrass Rancho include August 7 (Tyler Grant and Friends), August 14 (Yarmony Grass Presents Andrew McConathy and Friends), August 21 (Pickin on the Dead) and August 28 (Wood Belly).

For more information, visit bonfirentertainment.com/all-events/.