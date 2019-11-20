‘Roadless’ snowboard film at screens at Vail Mountain School on Thursday evening

if you go ... What: Vail “Roadless” Premiere When: Thursday, Nov. 21, 7 p.m. Where: Vail Mountain School, Vail Cost: $12 online in advance, $15 at the door/day-of More information: Visit tetongravity.com.

In the early months of 2019, Bryan Iguchi teamed up with fellow snowboarders Jeremy Jones and Travis Rice to explore an untamed part of Wyoming on a 10-day human powered expedition. They documented it on film.

“Roadless,” the film capturing that adventure, will screen at Vail Mountain School tonight at 7 p.m. This film is the second time this year work from Teton Gravity Research has shown in Vail; the production company’s ski film “Winterland” had its Vail premiere on Oct. 24.

For “Roadless,” Bryan Iguchi, Jeremy Jones and Travis Rice each followed their own unique journey to become three of the most influential people in the action sports industry. They have changed the way we interact with the mountains and continually re-define what’s possible.

For the first time in their successful careers, these snowboarding legends were united by a common goal: to trek deep into the Yellowstone wilderness in search of groundbreaking first descents in the most remote region of the lower-48. This arduous journey through this winter landscape not only yields world-class riding but allowed these three to reflect on their shared past and love of snowboarding in one of America’s last wild places.

For more information about the film and about the Vail screening, visit tetongravity.com.