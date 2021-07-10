Rob Schneider plays “Would You Rather” and talks about upcoming show in Beaver Creek

Rob Schneider brings his stand-up show to the Vilar Performing Arts Center at Beaver Creek on July 15.

Julia Juzmenko McKim / Special to the Daily

You might know him as Deuce Bigalow, or the guy who yells, “you can do it!” But Rob Schneider has had a long, diverse career of making us laugh. The comedian, actor and former SNL castmember has co-starred, and made dozens of hilarious cameos, in classic comedies that still hold a place in our funny bones, before eventually moving on to starring roles that have solidified his presence as one of the premier comedians of our time.

The Vail Daily had a chance to catch up with Schneider before his show at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek this Thursday, July 15, and we teed him up for a few quick laughs. In classic Schneider fashion, he didn’t disappoint.

Q: What’s going on in your world today? Asides from the tour, are there any upcoming projects our readers should know about?

A: I just finished my little movie with my daughter, Miranda Scarlett, “Daddy Daughter Trip.” I’ve always wanted to make a sweet movie, like the French make. I think I may have done it! Also just finished a movie with the great Kevin James, “Home Team,” for Netflix.

Q: How did you handle all that was going on this past year with the pandemic?

A: It got tough as soon as I ran out of edibles.

Q: Did you pick up any new hobbies, work on new projects, etc.?

A: I learned I’m a terrible teacher for 7-year-olds. But I’m passable with 3-year-olds because there’s not as much to do except eat and draw and use Play-Doh. I’m glad I was able to release my Netflix Comedy Special, “Asian Momma, Mexican Kids,” and finish “Daddy Daughter Trip.”

Q: More importantly, how excited are you to return to live comedy?

A: I find people get more unadulterated truth from comedians these days than from what is being called ‘news’ these days. Joe Rogan, Dave Chapelle, Bill Burr, and sometimes even Bill Maher will throw down some truths! (I think this means he’s excited.)

Q: Do you have a favorite Colorado memory, maybe one up here in Vail/Beaver Creek?

A: I honestly have never been to any place in Colorado where I have not had the most incredible time and met the most interesting people; Vail, Beaver Creek (Vail on a budget), Denver! Seriously, Colorado has the best audiences and the truest freedom-loving libertarians in America. They are open to fresh ideas and rewarding artists for taking chances with their material.

Q: How do you mentally prepare for a comedy set? Do you have any strange rituals?

A: Before every show I meditate and do yoga and visualize my pre-show meal of carrots and squirrel meat and destroying my enemies. I do carry with me Native American charms and necklaces from the 19th century. They seem to have some spiritually protective elements to them. Even if they don’t, the artistry is gorgeous.

Q: What fellow comedians have inspired you throughout your career?

A: I say this in all honesty: There have always been great comedians, but there have never been so many great comics who are all at their best like at the present time: Burr, Chappelle, Chris Rock, Daniel Tosh, Sarah Silverman, Adam Sandler, Norm Macdonald, Andrew Doyle, Louis C.K., Annie Lederman, and my fave, Irishman Dylan Moran!

Q: You have a decorated career of making people laugh, and a politically-charged Twitter account. What types of topics will you be taking on in this show?

A: I want to entertain people. It’s always a mistake to assume people are with your particular political viewpoint. I am a 1970’s liberal in a time where that automatically paints you as an arch conservative.

People are there to laugh. I have no desire to indoctrinate people through comedy, but I do intend to get them all to willingly come to their senses and agree with me on all my flights of whimsy with cult-like devotion! I will hopefully subvert them willingly to a place of agreed-upon nonsense!

That said, I do believe people are coming to see comics these days with a hope of having someone make sense of the world for them. That I can do!

Q: Let’s play “Would You Rather”: Make Deuce a trilogy, or return to SNL as a castmember?

A: I miss having a group of people needing to come up with a show by Saturday and settling for whatever show we come up with!

Q: On a scale of one-to-fourteener (it’s a thing here), how brutal was answering this questionnaire?

A: As a paid professional liar, I can’t admit to any such tomfoolery.

There are still seats available for Schneider’s stand-up performance this Thursday night in Beaver Creek. For tickets and information, call the box office at 970.845.8497 or visit vilarpac.org.