Robert Randolph & Friends performing 2 shows Aug. 22 in Vail

Special to the Daily

As the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater continues to offer live music in Vail over the summer, with limited capacity and COVID-19 protocols in place, tickets have been selling quick.

Tickets for the Robert Randolph & Friends show at The Amp on Aug. 22 will go on sale at 11 a.m. on Aug. 12.

“One of the good things about being open right now is that we’re able to bring in some incredible performers, and with only 175 people in the venue, per show, each show is like its own VIP private event,” said Tom Boyd, director of the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater for the Vail Valley Foundation, in a news release. “Robert is extremely well-loved in Colorado, and he’s bringing an incredible group of talented musicians with him for these shows.”

The “friends” part of Robert Randolph & Friends includes Nigel Hall, Nikki Glaspie, Garrett Sayers and Eric “Benny” Bloom.

There will be two shows with 175 spectators each on Saturday, Aug. 22. The first is at 4:30 p.m. (gates open at 4 p.m.) and the second will be at 7:30 p.m. (gates at 7 p.m.). Tickets are $60 plus fees and go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 11 a.m. at grfavail.com. Ticketholders are reminded that demand is exceptionally high, for a small number of tickets, in 2020. There will be no waitlist for this event. Tickets are non-refundable, non-exchangeable and non-transferable.

