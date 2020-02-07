Rocky Mountain-bred band Tenth Mountain Division is playing at Agave on Saturday

Tenth Mountain Division was first born in 2010 when high-school classmates, Winston Heuga and MJ Ouimette became friends.

If you go ... What: Tenth Mountain Division When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 9:30 p.m. Where: Agave, Avon Cost: $10 in advance, $12 day of the show More information: Visit agaveavon.com.

Americana band Tenth Mountain Division will play on Saturday, Feb. 8 at Agave in Avon. Doors open at 9:30 p.m., and tickets are $10 ahead of time and $12 on the day of the show. This show is 21 and up.

Tenth Mountain Division was first born in 2010 when high-school classmates, Winston Heuga (mandolin) and MJ Ouimette (guitar) first met when they discovered a shared musical interest. The two young musicians started penning songs together that were inspired by the lore of the 10th Mountain Division military infantry and the natural beauty that surrounded their hometown in the Rocky Mountains.

They ended up at the University Colorado Boulder where they briefly played as an acoustic trio with upright bassist, Connor Dunn before meeting drummer Tyler Gwynn and keyboardist Campbell Thomas.

They released their first album, “Cracks in the Sky,” in 2016 and followed it up with a national tour that saw them packing shows across the country. The band’s lineup was solidified soon after with the addition of Andrew Cooney and immediate success followed. Since then they have become a regular presence on the festival circuit including stops at Summer Camp, Aiken Bluegrass Festival, Winter Wondergrass, Yarmony, ARISE, and Leftover Salmon’s Boogie at the Broadmoor.

The band is currently in the studio with Railroad Earth’s Tim Carbone working on their next album and continuing their non-stop touring.

For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit agaveavon.com.