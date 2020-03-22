Rocky Mountain Taco opening new Minturn location, re-opening trucks for takeout

Rocky Mountain Taco will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its three locations in Minturn, EagleVail and Avon.

Rachael Zimmerman | Daily file photo

The folks at Rocky Mountain Taco have taken about a week off. On Monday, March 23, the owners will re-open for takeout at their two taco truck locations in EagleVail and Avon, as well as their new Minturn restaurant, located at 291 Main St. — the former space of Gardunos.

“We’re just trying to be there to help feed the community,” co-owner Dan Purtell said. “It’s an amazing community we live in, so we’re hoping people will come by and show us some love.”

Purtell and his partners have been working on opening the Minturn location for months. A soft grand opening was canceled/postponed due to restrictions on dine-in options, but the location in Minturn will be open for takeout. All locations, like other restaurants in the valley, will be taking extra health measures to maintain cleanliness.

“We just want to get our employees back to work,” Purtell said, admitting it’s a hard time to be opening a new restaurant as they are “squeaking by — like a lot of businesses are, restaurants especially.”

While fans of Rocky Mountain Taco won’t be able to get the full experience in the new Minturn location yet, there will be new items on the menu and new gear to buy to help support and represent the local company, including T-shirts, hoodies, gift certificates and more. For the first time, they will be selling women’s T-shirts, Purtell said.

All three locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and practicing social distancing. For more information about Rocky Mountain Taco, follow the local taco truck — and restaurant — on social media.

Click here for a list of restaurants open for takeout across the valley.

Assistant Editor Ross Leonhart can be reached at 970-748-2984 and rleonhart@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.