Rocky Mountains’ best Dead Heads to play Agave in Avon

Agave will welcome Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue featuring Rob Eaton Sr. on Friday. The doors will open at 9:30 p.m. Tickets will cost $10 in advance at http://www.agaveavon.com or $15 at the door.

Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue was formed in 2005 from the top players of the foremost Grateful Dead tribute bands in the Rocky Mountain region.

Based originally on a premise of player interchangeability to suit the situation, compatibility and success have coalesced the band into its present configuration. The band's forte lies in its faithful rendering of Grateful Dead material, both originals and covers, and the Grateful Dead's trademark style of improvisation.

Achieved through a careful balance of comprehension and execution of the more defined musical elements of the material with a fearless passion to connect with the elusive "x-factor" that Jerry Garcia affectionately spoke of, Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue remains aligned with the Dead's creed of playing off the energy of the audience and making them an integral component of the overall dynamic.