Rocky Road Dispensary: A tried and true local dispensary

Rocky Road Dispensary has earned its place as a top name in the local cannabis scene since opening its doors in October 2014. As the first recreational location for the Rocky Road brand, the Vail branch was founded by long-time local Tad Bowler, who wanted to bring something new to the mountain market. The dispensary quickly became a favorite, known for its wide range of high-quality products and deep ties to the Vail community.

Rocky Road Vail distinguishes itself from its competitors through its comprehensive inventory, which is considered to be one of the most extensive in the valley. From premium flower and concentrates to top-notch edibles and topicals, Rocky Road curates products from trusted growers and producers. “We wouldn’t carry anything we wouldn’t use ourselves,” says LJ Nelson, general manager of Rocky Road Vail. The team takes customer feedback into account when evaluating new products, ensuring the selection is always fresh and exciting.

In addition to its cannabis offerings, the dispensary also features an extensive headshop with brands like Grassroots California and Puffco, making it a one-stop shop for enthusiasts.

Rocky Road prides itself on delivering exceptional customer service. “Customer service is a top priority,” says Nelson, highlighting the shop’s focus on making sure customers leave satisfied. Whether it is educating customers about products or providing replacements for defective items, the Rocky Road team ensures everyone, including first-timers, has a positive experience. “We really take the time to find out what the customer is looking for,” Nelson adds, “whether that is educating them on products for a specific ailment or shopping for a desired effect.”

Voted “Best of Vail” year after year since 2016, Rocky Road’s reputation is built on consistent service and community involvement. The dispensary regularly participates in local events and has run food and coat drives to support the broader community.

With its commitment to quality products, stellar customer service and community engagement, Rocky Road Dispensary continues to stand out as a leading cannabis destination in Vail. Stop by and discover what makes this local gem shine.

Rocky Road Vail is conveniently located five miles west of Vail and 2.5 miles east of Beaver Creek, on the Eagle River, and is open from 8 a.m. to 8:55 p.m., 7 days a week. The Rocky Road Cannabis Dispensary family has two additional locations in Thornton and Aurora.