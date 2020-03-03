Storied country artist Ronnie Milsap will perform at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Thursday, March 5 at 7 p.m.

Milsap’s career in the country music genre began in 1973 when he signed to RCA Records and put out his debut album “Where My Heart Is.” The 77-year-old has 40 number one country hits to his name.

“That’s a pretty big deal,” he said. “Now, I’m still recording, and I’m still touring.”

Favorite hits including “Smoky Mountain Rain,” “I Wouldn’t Have Missed It For The World” and “Pure Love” remain a staple of his setlists, and that’s because his favorite part of touring is interacting with audiences.

“I always think the audience is the key,” he said. “There is an electricity that happens between the performer and the audience. And when the electricity is flowing, the artist is better and the audience gets a much better show.”

He’ll always ask the crowd which songs they want to hear, and love it when audiences immediately recognize the song after four beats of the intro.

“I still love live performing, I think it’s the most fun thing to do. Singing in the studio for machines, I mean, that’s fine, but singing for people in a gathering? That’s a whole lot better,” he said.

In particular, he loves playing for Texas audiences because they, in particular, connect with his music. He plays 3-5 shows in Texas each year. So that’s good news for Texans in the crowd: he loves you guys.

Special to the Daily

He remembers playing at the Vilar Performing Arts Center four or five years ago.

“It sounds good and it feels good to play there. My band is so excited about it and we’re getting the bus all fueled up and ready to go,” he said.

Milsap’s personality is just as strong as his guitar and vocal chops. When he answers the phone for our interview, his booming hello and proclamation that it’s a good day can’t help but bring out a smile. And when he hangs up, he sings, regrettably not in *NSYNC fashion:

“Bye, Bye, Bye, Bye, Bye, Bye, Bye, Bye.”

Tickets for Milsap’s show start at $68 and can be purchased by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting vilarpac.org.

If you go …

What: Ronnie Milsap

When: Thursday, March 5, 7 p.m.

Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek

Cost: Tickets starting at $68

More information: Call 970-845-8497 or visit vilarpac.org.