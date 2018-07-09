Roots Rx dispensary’s 6 locations in Colorado accepting donations to help fire evacuees

Roots Rx Stores Accepting Donations for Fire Evacuees Throughout the State

Roots RX is a recreational marijuana dispensary with six locations across Colorado, including Eagle-Vail and Edwards. The company is entrenched in the mountain communities it serves, with staff and customers across the Rocky Mountains region.

With recent fires across the state, Roots Rx locations is accepting donations of dog and cat food for local animal shelters to help evacuees, as many pets have been left behind and are also being sheltered through longer evacuation periods.

"Roots Rx has a heartfelt commitment to being involved in the communities our stores are in" said Brittany Centifanto, general manager of Roots Rx. "We feel compelled to give back to our communities the way they have given to us. When our community is in need, we want to be there."

The Roots Rx stores located in Aspen, Basalt, Eagle-Vail, Edwards, Gunnison and Leadville are all accepting donations.

'Safety' first

Roots Rx Basalt had personal experience with the fires effecting their own staff, as the store had to close recently due to its proximity to the fires, in addition to the smoke inhalation and air quality in the store.

"Safety is our number one priority," Centifanto said. "Of both our staff and customers. While we weren't in the direct evacuation restrictions, we decided it was in the best interest of everyone to close our doors for the day."

Each Roots Rx location is prepared to take donations of dog and cat food. Individual store locations are available at RootsRxStores.com, which also provide maps to the respective locations.