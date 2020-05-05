Roots RX donates 5% of sales to the Community Market through May 20

Roots RX has two locations in the Vail Valley, in Edwards and EagleVail. It also has several other locations in mountain towns, including Aspen and Leadville.

Charles Townsend Bessent |

A relaxing high nearly always feels good, especially during the sometimes-stressful quarantine. Now, Roots Rx is helping customers feel even better about popping an edible.

From now until May 20, Roots Rx is donating 5% of edible sales to local food assistance programs serving communities in which its dispensaries are located. For the Eagle-Vail and Edwards locations, funds will benefit the Community Market, run by the Eagle Valley Community Foundation.

Additionally, five brands have announced that they will donate an additional 5% of sales. Those brands are: Canyon Cultivation, Cheeba Chews, Incredible, Iovia and Wana.

“Roots Rx is committed to making sure our community members in need of access to food have it, through the important work local community food banks offer,” said Brittany Peno, general manager of Roots Rx in a press release. “we think that being allowed to stay open means we have the essential responsibility to give back to our local communities.”

Roots Rx prefers customers to get their marijuana through an online order with curbside pick-up. Those who order online and pay with debit at pickup will receive 15% off their order as an incentive to maintain best social distancing practices. Cash payments may be made inside, and social distancing is being enforced through a walk-up window and duct tape marking six feet for those standing in line.