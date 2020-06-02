Roundup River Ranch cancels in-person camps through fall; expands free online offerings

Typically, more than 1,400 campers discover a world of possibilities at Roundup River Ranch. While the focus is on fun and giggles, there are serious changes that take place for campers.

Special to the Daily

Roundup River Ranch has determined that it can not responsibly and safely bring campers to its campsite through August, September, and October. The camp acknowledged how difficult these decisions are, but in the press release said “our campers are at the heart of every decision we make and we know this is in the best interest of all our campers, families, volunteers, staff and supporters.”

Roundup River Ranch has consulted with key governing bodies and important resources to come to this conclusion, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Camp Association, State of Colorado Public Orders and guidance, Eagle County Public Orders and SeriousFun Children’s Network.

All its resources and in-depth research point to the necessity to protect its vulnerable campers. It is with this in mind, that it will expand our “Here We Go Online” and “Joy, Delivered” online camp programming through the fall to encompass family campers, where together, we will discover joy, friendship and a whole new world of possibilities.

Like the traditional summer camp programs for kids with serious illness and their families, all the virtual camp experiences are free, all-inclusive, are developed with intentionality and are outcomes-based. Roundup River Ranch will also continue to assess the best way to support its families with limited online access to ensure all our campers have the opportunity to experience the joy of camp in 2020.