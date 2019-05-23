Safeway continues support of veterans with $25K check to Vail Veterans Program

The Safeway Foundation presented the Vail Veterans Program with a $25,000 check to help support rehabilitative programs for wounded veterans. The Vail Veterans Program, established in 2004, is celebrating 15 years of helping wounded veterans, their families and caregivers.

Special to the Daily

On May 17, the Safeway Foundation continued its partnership with the Vail Veterans Program through $25,000 in grant funding that will provide rehabilitative programs for wounded veterans, their caregivers and their families. Since 2012, the Safeway Foundation has donated $210,000 to support the needs of wounded veterans and their families.

The check presentation in Vail included officials of Safeway, members of the Vail Veterans Program and wounded veterans. Retired Navy Lieutenant Daniel Strausbaugh shared his journey after his injury and how the Vail Valley Partnership winter and summer programs have impacted his life. He’s now training full-time in Crested Butte for snowboardcross and is a 2022 Paralympic hopeful.

Celebrating 15 years

Established in 2004, Vail Veterans Program offers severely wounded veterans and their families the opportunity to benefit from the healing environment of the Rocky Mountains. What began as a one-time ski trip has evolved to year-round programming impacting the lives of over 3,000 wounded veterans, family members and caregivers across the nation.

Annually, Vail Veterans Program serves 500 wounded vets and their families and caregivers. In 2019, the Vail Veterans Program is celebrating its 15th anniversary. All programs are offered at no cost to the veterans.

To donate or volunteer, visit http://www.vail veteransprogram.org, call 970-476-4907 or email info@vailveteransprogram.org.

Summer programs include the annual golf outing as well as a summer family program that includes rafting, rock climbing, mountain biking, horseback riding and fly-fishing.