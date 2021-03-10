Sales from Vail Valley Art Guild’s Second Friday event to benefit local avalanche victims

The Vail Valley Art Guild gallery on Eagle’s Second Street will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday, with money from art sales going to the families of three Eagle residents killed in an avalanche in February. (Special to the Daily)



As members of the Eagle community, the artists and photographers of the Vail Valley Art Guild want to help the families of the three town of Eagle residents who were killed in the avalanche on Feb. 2 near Silverton.

Vail Valley Art Guild artists are donating original works of art to be sold at the gallery’s Second Friday opening at discounted prices. All works will be priced under $200, with many under $100, and all after tax proceeds will be donated to the families of Seth Bossung, Andy Jessen and Adam Palmer.

There will also be a donation box for cash and check donations and will accept charge card donations. Since no tax is collected on monetary donations, 100% of those donations will go to the families.

Many of the artists will be in attendance to talk about their works. View and purchase the artwork in the Eagle gallery located at 108 W. Second Street on Friday from noon until 8 pm.

The Vail Valley Art Guild is a nonprofit corporation whose mission is to foster and promote artistic growth and build awareness of the visual arts in Eagle County. Neither VVAG nor its artists will receive any income from the sales of the artwork.

Vail Valley Art Guild artists are donating original works of art to be sold at the gallery’s Second Friday opening at discounted prices. (Special to the Daily)



For more information about the Vail Valley Art Guild, visit vailvalleyartguild.com .