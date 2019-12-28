Salomon S Pro ski boots a hit for consumers and boot fitters

Editor’s note: This is part six of a seven-part series on the latest and greatest finds at the Outdoor Retailer and Snowsports Industries America (SIA) Snow Show, which took place in Denver earlier this year. This trade show represents suppliers of consumer outdoor sports with constituents in the retailer, rep and resort communities.

Ski boots are the most important part of the ski equipment equation, and the big buzz at the Outdoor Retailer and Snowsports Industries America (SIA) Snow Snow in Denver among retailers earlier this year was the new Salomon S Pro ski boots.

Operating out of the French Alps, Salomon has been helping people get out on the slopes on the right equipment since 1947. The company is driven by innovation and craftsmanship, and Salomon is excited to release this new S Pro line of ski boots. More than 5,000 foot scans were involved in the development of this boot. “The goal here was to create the best-fitting initial out-of-the-box fit in the entire industry,” said Chris McKearin, country commercial manager at USA Salomon.

This has boot-fitters at ski shops extremely happy. You can still customize the boots by adding a footbed, heel lifts and punching out tight-fitting spots, but having a good foundation to start with is good for the boot fitter and the consumer. “It makes things a lot easier in the shop and it gives the consumer a much better first impression when they put the boot on.

“Many retailers who’ve stopped by today to see and try on the S Pro boot have said how comfortable it is; yet there’s still good compression around the heel and ankle,” McKearin said.

Salomon also made this boot easier to get into. “Making the boots easier to get on and off is always a hot topic in skiing. We redesigned the instep geometry with a softer insert over the instep. You just pull up on the tongue of the boot and slide the foot in and you’re ready to go,” McKearin said.

The Salomon S Pro boot is also lighter than ever before. “It’s about a half of a pound lighter per foot. It’s the most customizable boot we’ve ever made and the seamless liner and custom shell so if you do need to make adjustments it’s more efficient and accurate than ever before,” McKearin said. If you want to learn more, visit the website at http://www.salomon.com.