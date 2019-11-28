Beaver Creek Tree Lighting ceremony

Beaver Creek kicks off its 39th year with a Tree Lighting ceremony that has been happening for the same amount of time. It’s a tradition that families have grown up with to help welcome the holidays. Head to the Plaza level of Beaver Creek Village and help flip the switch of the seasons.

New this year is the Holiday Market which will feature a variety of vendors on the Plaza level and beyond from 1-5 p.m. Vendors include:

Beaver Creek Sports

Craniology

Cowboys & Daisies

Rimini Gelato

Vilar Performing Arts Center

Avalon Clothing

Base Mountain Sports

Paderewski Fine Art

Qinti – The Peruvian Shop

LA Antler Company

Emmy Stained Glass

Belden Witch

Rocky Mountain Raclette

Santa will travel to Beaver Creek on Friday to visit with guests and stop by the Santa’s Workshop located at Powder 8 Kitchen and Tap from 3 to 5 p.m. Santa will also visit the Fountain Stage from 6:15-7:15 p.m. He will be available for photos at both locations.

At Santa’s Workshop, you can get crafty by decorating ornaments and cookies and making buttons and bows. Face painting will also be available.

The Tree Lighting ceremony will take place from 5-7 p.m. The ice skating show will feature live performances by the Denver Dolls, Helmut Ficker and an appearance from Santa.

Plan to spend the day up at Beaver Creek and ski or snowboard before the festivities begin. Bring some boots to change into after the slopes and wear your layers to stay warm once the sun goes down. For more information, visit http://www.beavercreek.com.

The Celtic Gift

Right after the tree lighting in Beaver Creek on Friday night, continue getting into the holiday spirit by heading down the escalator to the Vilar Performing Arts Center for the Celtic Gift, presented by Irish Dance Theatre on Friday at 8 p.m.

Open a magical world this Christmas with Irish Dance Theatre’s fourth annual holiday production. Irish Dance Theatre is based out of Denver and they strive to tell stories through Irish dance. Riverdance and Lord of the Dance alumni Martin Percival and Ciara Sexton direct the Irish Dance Theatre Company for this spirited holiday dance show.

“Irish Dance Theatre seeks to establish a foothold for professional Irish Dance in North America,” said Percival. “Through its fourth annual seasonal production, the Celtic Gift tells a holiday fairytale with a unique Celtic twist. It’s fun for all the family and is sure to become a new holiday tradition.”

The performance combines the powerful Irish dance form with stunningly beautiful music. Hear many of your holiday favorites while watching these amazing dancers on stage.

Tickets are still available and there is a 10% discount available for groups of 10 or more and for students, veterans, and seniors 65 and older. For more information, go to http://www.vilarPAC.org.

Revely Vail

New this year is Revely Vail, a weeklong event that kicks off the ski season and winter during Thanksgiving week.

Many schools across the nation have the entire week of Thanksgiving off and families have picked the Vail Valley as their holiday destination. Revely Vail offers family-friendly activities throughout Vail. Learn more at http://www.revelyvail.com. Welcome to the Brilliance of Winter with these events:

Friday

Kris Kringle Market 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Come to this European-style market to find your special something for the holiday season

Shop local and enjoy gluhwein and beer in Vail during the market

Explosion of Lights Walk 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Walk begins at Lionshead Plaza and ends at Slifer Square

View the brilliant lights businesses have on display

Grab a hot chocolate at the Hot Chocolate and More tent

Revely Vail Cooking Class Series 5 – 7 p.m.

Fun with Grilled Cheese and Mac Attack Mac N Cheese

Join executive chef David Sanchez Grill on the Gore at the Vail Clubhouse

Kids will be hands-on in the kitchen making their favorite cheese-filled meals

Adults welcome

Ice Skating Celebration – Solaris 3:30 – 4 p.m.

Enjoy skating exhibitions from the Vail Ice Skating Club at the Solaris outdoor skating rink.

10th Mountain Division Parade 6 p.m. at Gondola One

Torchlight Ski Down with skiers dressed in traditional 10th Mountain Division Ski Trooper uniforms

Parade of military veterans, also in traditional uniform, marching from Gondola One down Bridge Street to the 10th Mountain Division soldier statue

Vail Astronomy Nights – 6 – 8 p.m.

A professional astronomer will lead guests through a fun exploration of the night sky using museum-grade, state-of-the-art telescopes for observing the universe.

International Bridge in Vail Village

Saturday

Kris Kringle Market 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Come to this European-style market to find your special something for the holiday season

Shop local and enjoy gluhwein and beer in Vail during the market

Musical Duets at Express Lift at Gondola One 3 to 6 p.m.

Enjoy the music of Jennifer Hartswick (Trey Anastasio Band) and Nick Cassarino and Natalie Cressman (Trey Anastasio Band) and Ian Faquini

Explosion of Lights Walk 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Walk begins at Lionshead Plaza and ends at Slifer Square

View the brilliant lights businesses have on display

Grab a hot chocolate at the Hot Chocolate and More tent

Revely Vail Tree Lighting 6- 7 p.m.

Join longtime local Sheika Gramshammer, who will light the tree accompanied by the Town of Vail mayor

Music by The Turn Table Revue and other performers

Pancake Breakfast with Santa

Santa will be busy this weekend. Not only will he be at Beaver Creek on Friday, but rumor has it he will be starting a tour of Mountain Rec facilities starting Saturday in Gypsum.

Mountain Rec will host a free pancake breakfast with Santa Claus along with Neighborhood Navigators and the Gypsum Fire Protection District. Santa will be joined by Ralph, The World’s Tallest Elf. Bring your camera for some great photo opportunities.

Along with the pancakes, there will be holiday crafts for the entire family, including card decorating to pay tribute to the local first responders by making a card just for them. After the pancakes, settle in and get comfortable by bringing blankets, lawn chairs and pillows to use during the movie.

Schedule

8–10 a.m. – “Polar Express” movie on a giant inflatable screen (Spanish)

8 a.m.-12 p.m.– Pancake Breakfast

9 a.m.-12 p.m.– Santa & Ralph “the World’s Tallest Elf” appearance

10 a.m.-12 p.m. – “Polar Express” movie on a giant inflatable screen (English)

If you miss this holiday event, Mountain Rec will host an Open House with Santa on Dec. 8 in Edwards and a Winter Extravaganza on Dec. 15 at its Eagle location. For more information, visit http://www.mountainrec.org.

15 Days of Minturn

While Vail Mountain celebrates its 57th season this year and Beaver Creek its 39th, Minturn turns 115 years. To help celebrate, the town is kicking off the 15 Days of Minturn on Sunday.

Well before Vail and Beaver Creek ski areas were even a thought, Minturn was a bustling railroad town in the late 1800s. Early settlers farmed the land surrounding the town, mined silver in the mountains above the town or worked in the railroad industry in the heart of town. Minturn became incorporated on Nov. 15, 1904.

Today, Minturn still retains that character from its early days with architecture old and new reminiscent of the past. It’s such a gem in the Rockies and it’s appropriate that we recognize its history with a 15-day celebration.

On Sunday, ring in the holidays with the town of Minturn and Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Company and the Vail Jazz Foundation, two businesses whose headquarters are in Minturn. The Kathy Morrow Trio will play while Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Company provides the treats. Local art by the Vail Valley Art Guild will be on display, also.

That’s just the beginning. The town will host an array of activities like exploring Meadow Mountain and Maloit Park, caroling, holiday tree lighting, a community dinner and the signature Winter Holiday Market throughout the first 15 days of December.

For a full schedule and to learn a bit more about this town that is well over 100 years old, visit http://www.minturn.org.