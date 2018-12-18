Santa’s Circus Cirque De Soleil heads to Beaver Creek

This holiday season, the spirit of Christmas is ascending to new heights. "Santa's Circus Cirque Du Soleil" is coming to town to entertain kids from 1 to 92 with its daring display of acrobats, jugglers, clowns, comedians, trapeze artists and of course, Santa himself.

As part of the 2018 Holiday Series at the Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC), "Santa's Circus Cirque Du Soleil" will perform at VPAC on Thursday at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $75 and are available now by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org.

Created by Francisco Javier Santos, a longtime veteran of Cirque de Soleil, Santa's Circus Cirque Du Soleil combines the acrobatic brilliance of a high-level circus performance with the joy and merriment of a family-friendly holiday spectacle. Santa's Circus tells the story of an orphaned girl who has stopped believing in Christmas. She then takes a fantastical adventure to the North Pole, encountering a cast of characters that includes snowmen, penguins, angels, reindeer, toy soldiers, gingerbread men and more along the way. Santa's Circus reminds us that—for those who believe—the true spirit of Christmas never really leaves and stays in our hearts always.

Santa's Circus Cirque Du Soleil gives audiences of all ages the chance to experience the real magic of Christmas, with a little help from tightrope walkers, contortionists and magicians themselves. Watch elves soar high into the sky while trapeze artists pull off amazing feats that defy gravity. A spectacular themed Christmas production in which over 30 performers, breathtaking stunts, amazing skills, magic, illusions, comedy, and the unexpected await. This family show will bring lasting memories of fun and laughter. The audience will also be able to meet and greet their favorite holiday characters, and write their own letter to Santa with the help of Mrs. Claus.