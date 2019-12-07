Saturday at Birds of Prey: Today’s schedule of events
Saturday is the big day at the Birds of Prey FIS World Cup at Beaver Creek. It’s the day of the men’s downhill races, which last all day starting at 11 a.m. Take a break from the slopes by stopping by the entertainment events happening in Beaver Creek Village all day.
This is the best day to do all that stuff — there’s the all-morning Bloodies & Bluegrass, the all-afternoon Beers of Prey, and the all-day Birds of Prey Way, plus live music from two different bands.
Birds of Prey Way
Noon-6 p.m., Beaver Creek Village
Open from noon-6 p.m., Birds of Prey Way is the central hub for all things entertainment at the world cup. Inside Birds of Prey Way, the Pumphouse Bar and sponsor booths will be pouring drinks and holding activations all day. Stroll through to check out booths from sponsors, and grab a drink to enjoy it all.
Bloodies & Bluegrass
9:30 a.m., Birds of Prey Way
On the day of the Birds of Prey World Cup downhill race at Beaver Creek, the Bloodies and Bluegrass event kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ahead of the race. The bloodies event is free.
Downhill race
11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Red Tail Stadium
Known as North America’s downhill, this is the most exciting event in alpine ski racing with racers exceeding 80 mph.
Beers of Prey
2-6 p.m., Birds of Prey Way
From 2-6 p.m., sample seasonal, hard-to-find and even some exclusive brews at the Beers of Prey mini beer festival taking place during the races. The event is ticketed ($35), and there are 15 brewers participating, most of which are from Colorado.
Live music: Whitacre
1-1:45 p.m., 2-2:45 p.m., Birds of Prey Way
The band will play live music in two sets: from 1-1:45 p.m. and 2-2:45 p.m. Whitacre is a rock band based in Denver.
Daily Giveaway
3 p.m., Beaver Creek Village
Daily giveaways include goods from event partners GoPro and Smartwool.
Live music: Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue
3:15-4:15 p.m., 4:45-5:45 p.m., Birds of Prey Way
The Grateful Dead cover band will play live music in two sets: 3:15 -4:15 p.m. and 4:45-5:45 p.m. These Rocky Mountain musicians play music inspired by the Grateful Dead.
Warren Miller’s ‘Timeless’
6:30 p.m., 9 p.m., Vilar Performing Arts Center
As part of the Birds of Prey festivities, the Vilar Performing Arts Center at Beaver Creek will be showing Warren Miller’s “Timeless” at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. Tickets cost $21.
