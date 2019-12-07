Tickets for Beers of Prey are available at bcworldcup.com.

Rick Lohre | Special to the Daily

Saturday is the big day at the Birds of Prey FIS World Cup at Beaver Creek. It’s the day of the men’s downhill races, which last all day starting at 11 a.m. Take a break from the slopes by stopping by the entertainment events happening in Beaver Creek Village all day.

This is the best day to do all that stuff — there’s the all-morning Bloodies & Bluegrass, the all-afternoon Beers of Prey, and the all-day Birds of Prey Way, plus live music from two different bands.

Birds of Prey Way

Noon-6 p.m., Beaver Creek Village

Open from noon-6 p.m., Birds of Prey Way is the central hub for all things entertainment at the world cup. Inside Birds of Prey Way, the Pumphouse Bar and sponsor booths will be pouring drinks and holding activations all day. Stroll through to check out booths from sponsors, and grab a drink to enjoy it all.

Bloodies & Bluegrass

9:30 a.m., Birds of Prey Way

On the day of the Birds of Prey World Cup downhill race at Beaver Creek, the Bloodies and Bluegrass event kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ahead of the race. The bloodies event is free.

Downhill race

11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Red Tail Stadium

Known as North America’s downhill, this is the most exciting event in alpine ski racing with racers exceeding 80 mph.

Beers of Prey

2-6 p.m., Birds of Prey Way

From 2-6 p.m., sample seasonal, hard-to-find and even some exclusive brews at the Beers of Prey mini beer festival taking place during the races. The event is ticketed ($35), and there are 15 brewers participating, most of which are from Colorado.

Live music: Whitacre

1-1:45 p.m., 2-2:45 p.m., Birds of Prey Way

The band will play live music in two sets: from 1-1:45 p.m. and 2-2:45 p.m. Whitacre is a rock band based in Denver.

Daily Giveaway

3 p.m., Beaver Creek Village

Daily giveaways include goods from event partners GoPro and Smartwool.

Live music: Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue

3:15-4:15 p.m., 4:45-5:45 p.m., Birds of Prey Way

The Grateful Dead cover band will play live music in two sets: 3:15 -4:15 p.m. and 4:45-5:45 p.m. These Rocky Mountain musicians play music inspired by the Grateful Dead.

Warren Miller’s ‘Timeless’

6:30 p.m., 9 p.m., Vilar Performing Arts Center

As part of the Birds of Prey festivities, the Vilar Performing Arts Center at Beaver Creek will be showing Warren Miller’s “Timeless” at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. Tickets cost $21.