Saturday snowshoe trip highlights importance of Colorado’s new CORE Act, plus how to sign up

The Eagle's Nest Wilderness contains one of the few roadless areas left within the Vail Valley. Participants on the free snowshoe hike will learn the value of protecting mid-elevation areas for wildlife habitat, water quality and as a legacy for future generations.

Special to the Daily

If you go ... What: Snowshoe trip with Susie Kincade When: Saturday, Jan. 11, 9:30 a.m. Where: Meet at the North Trail lot in Vail; carpool to Spraddle Creek Cost: Free More information: Pre-registration is required at https://bit.ly/2QMRiFD. Contact the following people for more information or driving directions: Kent Abernethy, kabern.22@gmail.com, (970) 485-2081, or Susie Kincade, 970-328-5472.

Longtime local and wilderness advocate Susie Kincade, is guiding a free, moderate intensity snowshoe trip through Spraddle Creek and the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy (CORE) Act’s proposed addition to the Eagle’s Nest Wilderness. The trip is on Saturday, Jan. 11 with the Headwaters Group of the Sierra Club.

The CORE Act, recently passed in the U.S. House of Representatives, will protect 400,000 acres of Colorado’s wild lands, including Spraddle Creek. Snowshoers will experience one of the few roadless areas left within the Vail Valley and learn the value of protecting mid-elevation areas for wildlife habitat, water quality, and as a legacy for future generations. This area protects the fragile headwaters of Spraddle and Middle Creeks, which flow into Gore Creek in Vail Village. The region is known to support populations of big horn sheep, the endangered Canadian lynx and Rocky Mountain goats.

Expect about four miles of moderate snowshoeing over about four hours and elevation gain of 1,200 feet. Factor in about 1-hour total shuttle time to and from the trailhead. Dress warmly in layers; and bring snowshoes/poles, sunscreen, sunglasses, plenty of water and lunch.

Registered snowshoers should meet at the North Trail lot in Vail at 9:30 a.m. and carpool to the trailhead at the Spraddle Creek stable.

Following the snowshoe, enjoy a wine tasting at Grappa Fine Wines in Vail Village, which sponsores the CORE Act.

Contact the event leader if you need more detailed driving directions or information: Kent Abernethy, kabern.22@gmail.com, (970) 485-2081, or Susie Kincade, 970-328-5472.