Saturday’s schedule of events at the Burton U.S. Open

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott put down an 82.55 on her first of three runs at the Burton US Open Snowboarding Championships women's slopestyle finals last year.

Ladies in snowboarding, today’s your chance to shine. The women’s ride starts off the day before the halfpipe finals. There’s also a ride with the Burton team, and EVAN GIIA and Big Wild for entertainment at night.

Sponsor Village

When: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Vail Village

Cost: Free

Women’s Ride

When: 10 – 11:30 a.m.

Where: Meet at the Burton Pop-Up Shop in Golden Peak

Cost: Free

Halfpipe Finals

When: Women at 11 a.m., men at 2 p.m.

Where: Golden Peak

Cost: Free

Ride with the Burton Team

When: 1-2 p.m.

Where: Meet at the Burton Pop-Up Shop in Golden Peak

Cost: Free

Fireworks with the Carpenter Family

When: 7:45 p.m.

Where: Solaris Concert Stage, Solaris Plaza

Cost: Free

UNOFFICIAL: Shut the Funk Up Silent Disco

When: 9 p.m.-midnight

Where: Mountain Art Collective

Cost: $35

More information: The first silent disco staged by new local company Vail Valley Silent Discos, this event brings a new kind of fun to the Burton U.S. Open weekend in Vail. Mountain Art Collective’s parties are well-attended and very fun.

UNOFFICIAL: Bol After Party with Gavlak

When: 9:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Bol, Solaris Plaza

Cost: $10

More information: Located less than 50 feet from the concert stage, Bol’s parties are open for guests 21 and up.

Burton U.S. Open Closing Party with music from DJ Cre8, 99 Neighbors, J Espinosa

When: 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Dobson Ice Arena

Cost: Free

