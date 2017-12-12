Schedule: Vail Paper Lantern Project, Holiday Lantern Walk & 11th annual Vail Winterfest Ice Theater

VAIL — The town of Vail's Art in Public Places signature winter events return during the Vail Holidays for all to enjoy.

Programs include the Vail Paper Lantern Project and Holiday Lantern Walk on Friday, Dec. 22, presented by Doe Browning. The ever popular 11th annual Vail Winterfest Ice Theater presented by Vicki & Kent Logan in memory of Lou Meskimen — "Vail's Favorite Masked Man" — also opens Dec. 22 on the Gore Creek Promenade.

Vail's Paper Lantern Project invites residents and guests to come together as a community to share holiday spirit and goodwill during this magical time of year. Build your own paper lantern or participate in a workshop so you can join the Holiday Lantern Walk on Dec. 22. This celebration of light is led by Santa and the world's tallest elf, along with music and merriment. Enjoy hot cocoa at the end of the short walk in the village at the grand opening of the Vail Winterfest Ice Theater on the Gore Creek Promenade at 5:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 20

What: Cocktails & Canvas: Lantern Making with the Alpine Arts Center.

When: 4-6 p.m.

Where: Vail Recreation District Community Programming, second floor of Lionshead Welcome Center.

Cost: $10.

More information: Alpine Arts Center will instruct participants on creating your own paper lantern. This lively evening will include complimentary light snacks, holiday music, and wine and beer available for purchase to enjoy while creating your unique lantern. RSVP by emailing meppard@vailgov.com or calling 970-479-2344. Please indicate number in your party.

Friday, Dec. 22

What: Paper Lantern Making Workshop with Helen Hiebert.

When: 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Where: Vail Public Library

Cost: Free.

More information: Create your colorful paper lantern at a free workshop in the Community Room at the Vail Public Library with local paper artist Helen Hiebert. Bring your paper lantern to the Holiday Lantern Walk through Vail Village immediately following the workshop. RSVP by emailing meppard@vailgov.com or calling 970-479-2344. Please indicate number in your party.

What: Holiday Lantern Walk in Vail Village to the Gore Creek Promenade.

When: Entertainment starts at 4:30 p.m. with the Lantern Walk starting at 5 p.m.

Where: Slifer Square, Vail Village by the Covered Bridge.

Cost: Free.

More information: Falling near the winter solstice, enjoy this joyful community gathering and celebration of light. The short jolly procession through Vail Village will include illuminated lanterns and music, as we wind our way to the Gore Creek Promenade for the opening celebration of the 11th annual Vail Winterfest Ice Theater.

What: Grand Opening Celebration of 11th annual Vail Winterfest Ice Theater

Presented by Vicki & Kent Logan — in memory of Lou Meskimen, "Vail's Favorite Masked Man."

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: Gore Creek Promenade, Vail Village.

Cost: Free.

More information: Join the merriment as the community is invited to celebrate the coolest outdoor ice theater. Art in Public Places with ice sculptor Paul Wertin/Alpine Ice is bringing back the popular free and family friendly cinematic experience in ice this winter season. Lounge in oversized ice chairs while enjoying the scenic Gore Creek during the day and film projections on a screen created in ice in the evening. The Vail Winterfest Ice Theater will feature favorite holiday cartoon "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (1966) at the opening celebration. Projection begins daily at dusk until 10 p.m. and will be on view until the ice melts!

Children must be accompanied by an adult at all events.

Information about the Paper Lantern Workshops, Holiday Lantern Walk, and the 11th annual Vail Winterfest Ice Theater may be found on http://www.artinvail.com or contact Molly Eppard, Art in Public Places coordinator, at meppard@vailgov.com or 970-479-2344.

For a complete calendar of events during Vail Holidays, visit http://www.vailholidays.com.