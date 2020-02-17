Science Behind event explains dinosaur extinction at Walking Mountains on Wednesday

The Science Behind events happen each month and are free with a suggested $5 donation.

The evolution of life on planet Earth has occurred gradually over time, but it has not always been a peaceful process. Life has had to face cataclysmic environmental changes: and sometimes that includes mass extinction.

Walking Mountains Science Center’s Science Behind event on Wednesday, Feb. 19 will discuss the idea of mass extinction, which last happened on Earth 65 million years ago with the dinosaurs. The event is free with a $5 suggested donation, and starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Avon welcome center.

The last major mass extinction event helped shaped the environmental conditions that allowed the evolution of human life and the biodiversity we know today. But are we in the midst of a sixth mass extinction event? To answer this question, and further explore how mass extinction has shaped our planet

Guest presenter Robin Smith will explore the previous five mass extinctions, finishing with the dinosaurs. Then, she will discuss the more recent past, when humans entered the scene, to document the beginning of the sixth extinction.

Centered on Dr. Paul Martens’ Overkill Hypothesis, Robin will discuss the humans’ role in the beginning of this extinction event during the last ice age and beyond to the 21st century. She will then dive into the fossil record to learn how scientists’ study past life and the challenges of interpreting ancient life.

If you go …

What: The Science Behind Mass Extinction

When: Wednesday, Feb. 19, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Walking Mountains Science Center, Avon

Cost: Free, suggested donation $5

More information: Visit walkingmountains.org/sb or call 970-827-9725.