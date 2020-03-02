Ski tuning is vital to being able to safely manage friction and enjoy a day on the slopes.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

When it comes to getting around in the winter, traction is key. On the roads people spread cinders and swap out tires on vehicles. On the trails, people exchange summer hiking shoes for micro-spikes and crampons to maintain footing. In winter recreation, it is especially important to manage friction when hitting the slopes.

Learn about the importance of friction in skiing at Walking Mountains Science Centers Science Behind Ski Tuning & Maintenance event. It starts at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4 and is free to attend. This event does not involve the tuning of skis for any attendee.

The complexities of friction in the world allow us to do everything from stop our cars to light a match and even ski, and its role in the sport cannot be understated. The material choices, preparations and regular maintenance and tuning of ski equipment all center on controlling friction forces. Striking the right friction balance between a ski and snow is critical to being able to safely enjoy the slopes.

At the event, STEM Curiosity Lab Coordinator Paul Leininger will explore the science involved in keeping skis in tip top shape and you out enjoying the mountains.

If you go …

What: The Science Behind Ski Tuning & Maintenance

When: Wednesday, March 4, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Walking Mountains Science Center, Avon CO

Cost: Free, suggested donation $5

More information: Visit walkingmountains.org/sb or call 970-827-9725.