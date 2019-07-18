Scotty McCreery, free family fun, a half marathon and more: Tricia’s weekend picks for 7/19/19

Gypsum Daze

This weekend, the spotlight is on the town of Gypsum as they host Gypsum Daze, a community event that celebrates 37 years this summer. This tradition brings friends and families together to celebrate Colorado and rural, mountain town fun.

Gypsum Daze has activities happening morning, noon and night, but the big draw is the Saturday night concert. Gypsum Daze is known for bringing in bigger name acts from the country music genre, and past headliners have included Rascal Flatts, The Charlie Daniels Band, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, LeAnn Rimes, Easton Corbin and Big & Rich. This year’s headliner is Scotty McCreery with opening act The Lone Bellow.

What were you doing when you were 18? At that tender age, Scotty McCreery was named the winner of season 10 of “American Idol” in 2011. Soon after that, hits like “Five More Minutes” and “This Is It” started taking over the airwaves of country music radio and McCreery was eventually awarded New Artist of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards and the American Country Music Awards. McCreery co-writes much of his music and it comes from his heart, with many of his videos featuring family photos and life experiences.

Leading up to the concert there are many family-friendly events over the next two days. View the website for full detail and parking information at http://www.gypsumdaze.com.

Friday

Pickleball Tournament 9 a.m. – Registration 8 a.m.

Bring a partner or they will match you up with a player.

Pickleball courts at the Gypsum Creek Golf Club.

Youth Talent Show – 6 p.m.

Two categories: 12 and under at 6 p.m., 13-18 at 7:15 p.m.

Lundgren Theater.

Gypsum Daze Stampede – 8 p.m.

Learn dances like the two-step, western swing, and cha-cha.

Professional instructors on site.

Gypsum Rec Center Parking Lot Tent.

Saturday

Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast – 7-10:30 a.m.

$5 gets you pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee.

Proceeds go to the Gypsum Fire Protection District’s Equipment Fund.

Gypsum Rec Center Parking Lot.

Gypsum Creek Cruisers Car Show – 11 a.m.

Open to all classic cars, pickups, off-road vehicles, antiques, street rods, muscle cars, racers and toys.

Awards for Best in Show, Mayor’s Choice and State Patrol’s choice and more.

Lundgren Blvd. and Town Hall Park.

26th Annual 5k Run/Walk – 8 a.m.

Awards given to top male/female 1st, 2nd and 3rd place per age groups.

A loop course that takes place on Valley Road and Lundgren Blvd.

Gypsum Daze Parade – 10 a.m.

Theme: Building Community for All Seasons.

Prizes awarded to 1st ($300) 2nd ($200) and 3rd ($100) place.

Parade takes place on Valley Road.

Concert – Lundgren Amphitheater

Opening Act – The Lone Bellow at 7 p.m.

Headliner – Scotty McCreery at 8:30 p.m.

Bravo! Vail

The New York Philharmonic returned to Vail earlier this week and with them, they brought a new musical director, Jaap van Zweden. Zweden is no stranger to the Bravo! Vail Music Festival. He was the music director of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra for years and is very familiar with the stage at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

This weekend’s performances include violinist Augustin Hadelich and pianist Conrad Tao. Friday’s show will showcase Grammy Award-winning Hadelich performing Brittan’s “Violin Concerto”. Saturday night’s performance will bring Tao to the piano to perform Beethoven’s “Piano Concerto No. 2”.

Take some time to learn about the featured artists from the Bravo! Vail program notes. By reading a little before or during the performance, you can gain different insights into the music, the composers and the artists. For example, did you know that Tao was the only classical artist on the “Forbes” magazine’s “30 Under 30” list in the music industry in 2011 at just 17 years of age?

Another noteworthy story is about Hadelich. When he was 15, his upper body and bow arm was badly burned in an accident on his family’s farm in Italy. Many doctors didn’t think he’d ever be able to play again. After much rehabilitation, he was able to return to his career two years later. Hadelich says it means more to play now, knowing that he almost had to quit doing what he loved due to that accident.

The passion of these artists shines through on stage, so take advantage of Bravo! Vail’s last few concerts at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. For more information and tickets, go to http://www.bravovail.com.

Vail Family Fun Fest

If you see painted faces, water balloons and zany paper airplanes, you’re probably just a few steps away from the Vail Family Fun Fest. Held on select Saturdays during the summertime in Lionshead from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., this free event brings the community out for some good old-fashioned family fun.

The Lionshead Mall is filled with tents housing various activities like arts and crafts and fun games and competitions, all for free.

“We think it’s great to be able to offer a free family event in Vail because it speaks to Vail’s sense of hospitality,” said Brian Hall, organizer of the event along with the Vail Chamber and Business Association, the Town of Vail, The Arrabelle at Vail. “It provides a sense of welcome to the families who visit Vail.”

This week, the Science Tent will feature “The Whacky Wonders of Flight”. Kids can experiment with creating aeronautic delights, also known as paper airplanes. From simple to exotic, kids will be able to build their own paper airplanes and experiment with the dynamics of flight. Who will go the fastest? Who will go the highest? Some will be cruisers, some will do loop-da-loops, but all will amaze and bring a smile to the faces of the young visitors.

“We are probably famous for our many crazy, zany, outlandish contests and games for the entire family like Ultimate Simon Says, The Vail Hula Hoop-Palooza, the Blue Moose Pizza Toss and the Water Balloon Toss of Death,” Hall said. “These are all fun actives and games that get kids and their parents acting silly, laughing their heads off and creating wonderful memories.”

Learn more about the Vail Family Fun Fest at www.vailfamilyfunfest.com or check out their Facebook page.

Jammin’ Jazz Kids

Kids can also have fun this weekend at Jammin’ Jazz Kids, a free and engaging interactive musical experience they will love.

Jammin’ Jazz Kids is an offering from Vail Jazz. Throughout the years, Vail Jazz has brought Jazz goes to School to over 18,000 students in Eagle County. This program reaches visiting children as well as locals during the month of July in conjunction with the Jazz @ the Market series at the Vail Farmers Market on Sundays at the Vail Jazz Tent, Solaris Plaza.

Jammin’ Jazz Kids is part of Vail Jazz’s mission to expose the next generation of jazz players and listeners to this style of music. Let the kids work off some of their energy while banging on drums, xylophones, bongos, tambourines and more. This opportunity allows kids aged 4-12 to learn the fundamentals of jazz and even join professional jazz musicians in playing the music and learning about improvisation.

To participate, register your kids by 10:45 a.m. and the activities start at 11 a.m. Parents are encouraged to stick around and watch and listen, the session will last about 45 minutes. Learn more at http://www.vailjazz.org.

Camp Hale Half Marathon and 5k

The Camp Hale Half Marathon marks your chance to run on the same hallowed ground as the famed 10th Mountain Division, the winter warfare unit of the U.S. Army that was instrumental in fighting the battles during World War II. Thousands of troops trained at Camp Hale and the only remnants of their existence are a few concrete foundations, but the roads are still intact.

The race will follow those well-maintained roads as well as parts of the Continental Divide Trail and the Colorado Trail. The good news is there is minimal elevation gain during this 13.1-mile race. The bad news is you’re starting at 9,200 feet above sea level. But rest assured, the beautiful vistas will take your breath away before your lungs tire at that altitude. This is an iconic spot for a race.

That’s what the Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series is all about, bringing trail runners to some of the most beautiful trails in Colorado. This series has already taken runners to the trails near Eagle and on Vail and Beaver Creek Mountains. The experienced staff marks the courses and uses the GPS technology of Garmin to help runners find their way. Maps will be available online prior to race day.

After the race, the post-party and awards will be held at Camp Hale near the finish line where Northside Kitchen will provide donuts and burritos. Prizes are given out to the top three finishers in each category, but even if you’re not the fastest, you still have a chance to win a raffle prize. Bib numbers serve as your raffle tickets and prizes include items from Dynafit, Vail Mountain Coffee and Tea Co., West Vail Liquor Mart and more.

Race time for the Camp Hale Half Marathon begins at 9 a.m. followed by the 5k at 9:30 a.m. Racers can pick up their bib numbers or register ahead of time on Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Peak Performance in Edwards. For more information, visit http://www.vailrec.com.