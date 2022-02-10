Scotty McCreery performs live at the VPAC

Scotty McCreery is performing at the Vilar Performing Arts Center as part of his 2022 “Same Truck Tour”.

Jeff Ray/Courtesy Photo

Country artist Scotty McCreery is performing at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 19, as part of his 2022 “Same Truck Tour.”

McCreery skyrocketed to stardom in 2011 after winning the tenth season of American Idol. The singer was only 17 years old at the time, making him the youngest male winner in the show’s history.

Since then, McCreery has gone on to release five albums — four of which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Albums chart — and garnered four number-one hits and counting on Billboard’s Country Music chart.

McCreery released his latest album, “Same Truck,” last September, marking one decade since his life changing win on the show. While his early albums were written and arranged by other artists and producers, McCreery’s latest two albums are more personal projects, with the vast majority of songs written by the singer himself.

“I’d been bagging groceries and playing baseball just three months before I was making my major record label debut,” McCreery said. “I didn’t have a clue what I was singing, or what I wanted to sing, or how to make an album. As you grow up, you just kind of learn who you are as an artist and as a person. You realize that you have things to say.”

Jordan Strauss, AP/Courtesy Photo

McCreery wrote or co-wrote all of the songs on his 2018 album, “Seasons Change,” and has written ten out of the 12 tracks on “Same Truck.” He quickly noticed that putting more of himself and his personal experiences into his work resonated with listeners on a deeper level. His first single off of “Seasons Change,” titled “Five More Seconds” became his first song to hit No. 1 on the Country Airplay Chart.

“I realized, man — this song is my most personal song ever, yet more people are relating to it than any of my songs before,” McCreery said. “Now I love sharing my stories, and hearing how people relate to them and how they’ve gone through similar things.”

“Same Truck” has a double meaning for McCreery. The truck he is referring to is the Ford F150 that was gifted to him as part of his Idol win, a car that has been with him throughout his personal journey as both a man and musician over the last decade.

“It’s been ten years since everything got started for us, and ten years with the same truck,” McCreery said. “Her name is Loretta — I’ll never trade her in or buy a new one until the wheels fall off.”

In addition to the personal significance, the title track uses the truck as a unifying metaphor for humanity. With lyrics such as: “Different names on the welcome signs, you got your roads and I got mine, but we’re all in the same truck,” McCreery emphasizes a mentality of togetherness that became all the more poignant during the isolation of the pandemic.

Many of the tracks on “Same Truck” were written during the 2020 lockdown, which McCreery said had a significant impact on the direction of the album.

McCreery released his fifth album, “Same Truck,” in 2021.

Jeff Ray/Courtesy Photo

“We had another record kind of ready to go, and then once the world shut down we just had a lot of time to sit down, pick up a guitar, and write more songs, so we scrapped that record and made a new one,” McCreery said. “I think everybody’s perspective on life changed a lot in the last few years. Being grateful for the moments we have and the little things, and not taking those for granted like we did back in the day.”

McCreery has played in Eagle County before, performing as a headliner at the 2019 Gypsum Daze concert series, but it will be his first time to the Vilar Performing Arts Center. He said he is excited to visit Beaver Creek for the first time and play at the local venue.

“It feels like we’re coming to the people as opposed to making them drive into a downtown or something,” McCreery said. “You always find some really great country music fans when you head out to towns like that, so I’m excited to get out there.”

Tickets start at $90 and are available now at VilarPAC.org . The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19. For more information, visit the Vilar Performing Arts Center website.