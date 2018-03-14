Sculptor Bates Wilson visits Vail International Gallery on March 17

For his latest group of works, sculptor Bates Wilson was inspired by the recent national dialog around gun violence and the debate surrounding the role of guns in American society.

The well-known sculptor has exhibited at Vail International Gallery since 2010 and became recognized for his monumental sculptures, which are often displayed on Meadow Drive in Vail Village in front of the gallery. His sculptures are in many private and corporate collections around the world, including a recent acquisition of a monumental work by Norwegian Cruise Lines.

On Saturday, March 17, the artist will host a reception from 4 to 7 p.m. at Vail International Gallery and exhibit four new gun sculptures and other new works completed at his Denver studio in the last few months.

According to the artist, the gun sculptures are open to interpretation. Each viewer is encouraged to form their own opinion of the work. The exhibition will remain at the gallery through the end of March. For more information, call Vail International Gallery at 970-476-2525 or email info@vailgallery.com.