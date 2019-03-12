See B-The Underwater Bubble Show at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek

Follow your dreams and allow your inner child to take over for a while. Sounds like a good New Year's resolution, but it's actually the premise of B-The Underwater Bubble Show, taking place at the Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 for adults and $30 for children and can be purchased by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org.

Inspired by childhood standards like "Alice in Wonderland," "The Little Mermaid" and "Peter Pan," B-The Underwater Bubble Show is a modern fairy tale with one major twist.

"Each classic tale represents a journey of a kid who grows up and learns something," explained co-Creator and Director Enrico Pezzoli in a press release. "We wanted a story about an adult character who discovers that he can still go back and enjoy life. We don't always need to grow up. Sometimes we need to step backwards for a bit and restart."

The show follows Mr. B, who you might relate to as someone that "always feels pressed by a thousand things to do in a world that seems to be moving too fast." When the office worker discovers a magical little aquarium inside his briefcase, he gradually becomes enchanted by the wondrous underwater world of Bubblelandia, a place filled with seahorses, dragon fish, starfish, mermaids and other creatures.

"Mr. B represents each of us," Pezzoli said. "Everyone dreams about the possibilities of taking a break to sit, relax and simply daydream."

Taking cues from Cirque du Soleil, the show incorporates the latest in stage technology with lasers, low ground smoke and flying foam to simulate waves and the underwater atmosphere. A juggler, dancers and acrobats join the main character, played by a skillful mime exaggerating his gradual transformation from stressed out modernity to blissed out wonder. The biggest attraction of the show is the spectacular use of soap bubbles.

Pezzoli created the show with his spouse, bubble artist Dace Pecoli. The two have toured the world together performing for nearly 20 years, including a performance at the Sochi Olympics.

While at first glance this show might seem like it's only for children, that's not the case.

"After performing in so many countries around the world, we have seen adults enjoying the show as much as kids, sometimes with even bigger reactions," Pezzoli said.