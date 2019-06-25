See live jazz for free on Sundays in Vail at the Farmers’ Market and at the Remedy Bar
newsroom@vaildaily.com
Vail Jazz @ the Vail Farmers’ Market and Art Show returns this Sunday, June 30, with a vibrant performance by guitarist Wayne Wilkinson and his trio. The series brings in a rotating lineup of regional artists every Sunday, playing strains of everything from straight ahead jazz, blues, Latin rhythms and soulful vocals.
The free performances take place from 12-3 p.m. in the open-sided Jazz Tent at Solaris. Shows are friendly for all ages.
Music continues on Sunday evenings through Aug. 25 at the Four Seasons Remedy Bar. Favorite local pianist Tony Gulizia and drummer Brian Loftus – together known as BLT – play with various additional bandmates throughout the summer. Music begins at 8 p.m.
Play it
Here’s the 2019 lineup at the Farmers’ Market:
June 30 | Wayne Wilkinson Trio
July 7 | Root Down Organ Trio
July 14 | BLT & Bob Rebholz
July 21 | Joe Deninzon & Friends
July 28 | Katie Glassman & Snapshot
Aug. 4 | Kathy Morrow & DZ
Aug. 11 | LP & the Vinyl
Aug. 18 | Fortunato
Aug. 25 | Coração Brazilian Jazz