See some electronica-laced jazz from DKO for free at the Riverwalk Amphitheater on Friday

Special to the Daily

If you go What: DKO at Vail Jazz @ Riverwalk When: Friday, July 26 at 6 p.m. Doors and food open at 5 p.m. Where: Riverwalk Amphitheater in Edwards Cost: Free More information: Call 970-479-6146 or visit vailjazz.org.

The explosive Darren Kramer Organization plays free show in Edwards

Probably the first thing that comes to mind when you see the letters D-K-O is “Definite Knock Out,” which is not wrong. But in this instance, DKO stands for Darren Kramer Organization.

The musical group has been known to blow audiences away with its lively horn section and creative renditions of everything from jazz standards to originals. The virtuoso behind the act, Darren Kramer, writes compositions that translate powerfully to his trademark electric trombone, and that’s before rhythm section is involved. The quintet’s dynamic sound has entertained audiences all over the world.

Kramer’s instrumental talents pair effortlessly with his DJing and technological prowess. When an entire horn section is thrown into the mix, the beats become as hypnotizing as they are danceable.

DKO makes its debut at Vail Jazz @ Riverwalk and is sure to please everyone from the audience’s diehard classic jazz fans to the electronic-music-loving teens.