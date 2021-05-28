See the full lineup for Moe’s Original BBQ Hot Summer Nights at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

Leftover Salmon banjoist Andy Thorn is a fan favorite in the Vail Valley and will return to close out Hot Summer Nights on Aug. 31.



The Vail Valley Foundation today announced a special End of Summer Community Celebration Sept. 9, 2021, as well as the full lineup for the Moe’s Original BBQ Hot Summer Nights free concert series, all to take place at the organization’s Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

“The Vail Valley Foundation’s End of Summer Community Celebration on September 9, 2021, will be an opportunity for Eagle County to gather after what we expect will be a very vibrant summer,” said Mike Imhof, president of the Vail Valley Foundation. “It is a time for us to acknowledge, with respect and reverence, the challenges all of us have faced during the pandemic, and that so many still face today. It is also a time to celebrate the tenacity, resilience, creativity, and collaborative spirit of this amazing community which has allowed us to now be in a much better place.”

“This event is our community’s opportunity to honor and thank the heroes of our Valley, from our healthcare team and first responders to our County and Town Governments, teachers, hospitality workers and the countless others who did their jobs with grace and courage under difficult circumstances,” Imhof said.

The concert event will feature three groups of local musicians gracing the stage:

• L.O.V.E – Legends of Vail Eclectic, led by Brent Gordon

• Root Souls Ensemble, led by Terry Armistead and Jena Skinner

• Jambush, led by Johnny Schleper and Jake Wolf

Moe’s Original BBQ Hot Summer Nights

In addition to the new End of Summer Community Celebration, the Vail Valley Foundation also announced the schedule for the popular Moe’s Original BBQ Hot Summer Nights free concert series on select Tuesdays throughout the summer at The Amp. All Hot Summer Nights concerts start at 6:30 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. at The Amp in Vail.

From the reggae of The Wailers to the bluegrass of Leftover Salmon’s Andy Thorn and his Super Jam band, the Hot Summer Nights lineup has something for everyone and is an opportunity to hear one of your favorites or enjoy some new sounds.

As the weather gets warmer, here’s a look at the concerts coming to Vail as part of the Moe’s Original BBQ Hot Summer Nights free concert series:

June 22: The High Hawks

In May, Americana-bluegrass-jam collective The High Hawks released the band’s second single, “Singing a Mountain Song,” featuring members of Leftover Salmon, Railroad Earth, Great American Taxi, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades and more. Together, The High Hawks have over 150 years of touring experience that will help the band kick off the Hot Summer Nights series with a memorable first show of the summer.

June 29: Donavon Frankenreiter

For nearly four decades, Donavon Frankenreiter has been traveling the globe – first as a professional surfer and now as a musician, creating waves with his laid-back grooves, philosophical lyrics and soulful delivery. Frankenreiter has performed in Vail before and brings his “Free” spirit back at the end of June.

July 6: Ghost of Paul Revere

The Boston Globe describes Ghost of Paul Revere as the “Maine-grown, foot-stompin’ holler-folk quartet creating the type of music for which festivals are made.” Made up of Max Davis (vocals, banjo), Sean McCarthy (vocals, bass) and Griffin Sherry (vocals, guitar), Ghost of Paul Revere examines life’s ebbs and flows through a dynamic distillation of folk, bluegrass, rock and alternative. The band invites listeners to empathize as they holler along. “We always just wanted to be strong community members who create an excuse for people to come together, process and share emotions,” Davis says on the band’s website. The band’s performance at Hot Summer Nights is just that, a reason for people to come together at The Amp in Vail.

July 20: Pink Talking Fish

Pink Talking Fish combines three of the world’s most beloved bands creating a hybrid tribute fusion act that is a special treat for fans of Pink Floyd, Talking Heads and Phish. Although the music from each act is different, Pink Talking Fish fuses together material to create an amazing story. The epic emotion of Pink Floyd comes together with the funky, danceable layerings of Talking Heads as well as the uniqueness and fun of Phish. The band is formed by musicians who love the music of these three acts and is designed to heighten people’s passion for the music in a fresh and exciting way.

Aug. 17: Turkuaz

Brooklyn-based nine-piece Turkuaz have lit up stages everywhere from Bonnaroo to Red Rocks. Balancing male and female harmonies, strutting guitars, wild horn arrangements and interminable grooves, the spirit of Turkuaz comes through in its larger-than-life performances. “[Turkuaz] delivers horn-filled funk incorporating elements of R&B, psychedelic pop, gospel, Afro-pop, New Wave, classic rock and just about any genre that gets people dancing,” The New Yorker writes. Whether seated on the lawn of The Amp or under the pavilion, there will be plenty of room to dance when Turkuaz takes the stage in Vail for Hot Summer Nights.

Aug. 24: The Wailers

Since Bob Marley’s death in 1981, The Wailers have made a commitment to keep the group together, playing to audiences around the globe and bringing reggae to the world’s stage – including multiple performances in Vail over the years. Led by bassist and founder Aston “Familyman” Barrett, along with original guitarist Donald Kinse, The Wailers continue to play with spirit and passion, spreading Marley’s message of love and unity through their music. Reggae fans will delight in hearing The Wailers’ hit songs and classic jams during this August concert.

Aug. 31: Andy Thorn Super Jam

Leftover Salmon banjoist Andy Thorn is a fan favorite in the Vail Valley and will return to close out Hot Summer Nights on Aug. 31. Since being drafted from the Emmitt-Nershi Band to join Leftover Salmon, Thorn continues to carry the band to new heights. Thorn first began playing the banjo at age 12. Catch Thorn and some of his friends performing mountain music in the mountain setting of The Amp to close out the 2021 Hot Summer Nights series.