Sensational a cappella quintet VoicePlay to perform at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek

It might sound like an entire musical production, complete with a live band, but your ears are playing tricks on you — VoicePlay is just five very talented singers. The a cappella group will perform at the Vilar on Wednesday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 for adults and $25 for children, and a family four-pack can be purchased for $108. Tickets are available now by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org.

VoicePlay won American's hearts when the five-member a capella group competed in the fourth season of NBC's "The Sing-Off." The group, which is based in Orlando, Florida, got its start as a street corner barbershop act and has since evolved into an internationally acclaimed touring sensation and video entertainment band. They have over 475,000 subscribers to their YouTube channel alone, with some of their videos racking up millions of views. Their Moana Medley featuring Broadway star Rachel Potter has gotten 21 million views in just a year.

The cast of VoicePlay has taken the timeless sound of vocal music and turned it completely on its head. Re-imagined as a full stage show, powerful, humorous, and vertigo-inducing harmonies pepper VoicePlay's music-without-music sound as it ping-pongs between eras and styles, channeling the breadth of the musical landscape and lacing it with inventive and often hilarious on-stage theatrics.

"There's something magical about creating music with just the human voice," said Geoff Castellucci who sings bass for VoicePlay in a press release.

During the show, hear the group sing everything from Journey, Panic At The Disco!, Queen, Hamilton, Disney, Twenty One Pilots, Johnny Cash and so much more. The show is very family friendly and engaging for people of all ages.