September at Redbox: Here’s what to get when “Avengers: Endgame” is inevitably sold out

"Rocketman" hits high points in historical accuracy where "Bohemian Rhapsody" fell flat.

Listen, I know you’re all going to try and rent “Avengers: Endgame.”

It’s a deeply flawed movie in several ways, but it’s also enough of a cultural experience that everyone feels compelled to see it. Since this is the first month it’s been available at Redbox machines, however, odds are it’ll be sold out more often than it isn’t. If that’s the case next time you try your luck, here are some other titles worth taking home instead.

‘Detective Pikachu’

If you love Pokemon, you need to see this movie. Even if you don’t love Pokemon, “Detective Pikachu” is a wonderfully charming fantasy adventure perfect for people of all ages. Justice Smith (no relation to Will Smith) is an earnest but engaging young man looking for answers about his father. He’s the perfect entry point in a world full of furry fantastical creatures, rendered with such absolute magic I wanted to go hug the entire effects department. Even Ryan Reynolds turns out to be an integral part of the movie, delivering a wonderfully emotional performance that fits perfectly with the story.

‘Rocketman’

If you love Elton John, Taron Edgerton, or just wish that the “Bohemian Rhapsody” film had been a little bit more true-to-life, then you need to try “Rocketman.” Edgerton delivers a beautifully emotional performance, enough so that I’ll be sorely disappointed if his name doesn’t come up during awards season. Even better, he sings all of Elton’s songs so well that Elton himself recently released a duet with the guy. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll Google the man’s life story halfway through the movie to make sure everything ends up OK. Spoiler alert: It does.

‘Biggest Little Farm’

If you’re looking for something heartwarming to watch, the best title to try might be this little documentary. The story of a California couple that decides to buy 200 acres of barren land to start a farm, it’s got all the struggles and hopeful moments you’d expect from a work of fiction. There’s also a down-and-dirty practicality that makes all those successes and struggles feel more hard-earned. Even if you’ve never had any desire to start your own farm, you’ll end up cheering them on.

‘Tolkien’

In case you’re a little confused, this isn’t true “Lord of the Rings” content. This tackles the life of the author himself, following his friendship, time in the war and romance with his lifelong sweetheart. It’s best for people who love Tolkien’s books, offering insight into the real-life circumstances that helped inspire the classic stories, but there are quiet charms available for everyone. Nicholas Hoult, as Tolkien, was an excellent choice for lead.

Back at Redbox

If you haven’t seen it, now is absolutely the time to pick up “Game Night.” While it seems like nothing more than a raunchy comedy on the surface, this 2018 Jason Bateman-Rachel McAdams hit is surprisingly clever, sweet and hilarious. Following a group of friends during a game night that goes horribly, horribly wrong, the movie also has more twists than your average thriller. Add it all up, and you might just be looking at your new favorite comedy.

Jenniffer Wardell is an award-winning movie critic and member of the Denver Film Critics Society. Find her on Twitter at @wardellwriter or drop her a line at themovieguruslc@gmail.com.