Septemberfest to return to Eagle for second year

the second annual Septemberfest Eagle will take place from Friday, Sept. 7, to Sunday, Sept. 9, in Eagle Ranch Village. Eight bands have been booked and the event is planning two stages to host live music. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. on both days.

Karl Denson's Tiny Universe and The Wailers will headline Friday and Saturday's musical lineups, respectively.

Saturday's openers, Great American Taxi with special guest Vince Herman hits the stage at 4:30 p.m., followed by Trout Steak Revival and legendary headliners, The Wailers.

Both nights also feature live music during post parties held at 7 Hermits Brewing Co. in Eagle Ranch.

Food vendors and full bars will be set up on Capitol Street, in addition to local merchants.

A portion of all Septemberfest proceeds will benefit the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District's MDA Fill the Boot campaign and the district will host a free on-site bike valet during the event.

Free parking will be available behind Eagle Ranch businesses, with overflow parking available at Brush Creek Elementary School after 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 7.

On Saturday, Sept. 8, Gemini Adventures hosts the Mountain RATS trail running endurance races and the Septemberfest 5K fun run/walk. All races will start and finish in the Septemberfest venue.

To purchase tickets, see the full line up and for more information, visit http://www.septemberfesteagle.com.