Seven Peaks music festival moves to San Luis Valley after 2021 COVID cancellation

The Seven Peaks Festival has found a new home.

The world’s top concert promoter, Live Nation, last summer canceled its 20,000-person Labor Day weekend country music concert in Buena Vista after Chaffee County commissioners refused to raise coronavirus-related capacity limits. Saguache County commissioners last week approved a special use permit for Live Nation to host as many as 20,000 concert-goers in the San Luis Valley, just outside the tiny hamlet of Villa Grove.

“Villa Grove and the business owners here are thrilled,” said Jamie Williams, the owner of Villa Grove Trade, a restaurant and general store that first opened in 1882. “I’ve got a few neighbors who are not so excited, mostly people who are concerned that this might not fit with our slow town, but hey, it’s only one weekend.”

It will be the largest event in the history of Saguache County, a rural valley with a population of about 6,600 people and four municipalities, one of which, Bonanza, has three residents.

