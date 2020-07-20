The Shakedown Bar Family Band will play the Hot Summer Nights concert on July 21 at the Ford Amphitheater. Scott Rednor (left) played the Vilar Performing Arts Center's Ghost Light Sessions earlier this summer.

Special to the Daily

Shakedown Bar Family Band plays at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail this Tuesday, July 21 as part of the Hot Summer Nights series, which like other programming at The Amp, has been reimagined to comply with COVID-19 regulations.

Last week, when the county issued its revised public health order limiting all outdoor gathering sizes to 175 people – previous state exemptions in Eagle County allowed organizers to admit groupings of 175 people, if those groups could be appropriately distanced – The Amp stated that it would host two showtimes. It had issued more free tickets than permissible under the new order, so to solve the problem, 175 people will attend the show at 4:30 p.m. and the other 175 will attend at 7:30 p.m.

Future events, including Movie Nights at The Amp on Saturdays at 6:30 p.m., other Hot Summer Nights shows and Bravo! Vail performances, will admit up to 175 guests.

Concerts at The Amp see frequent and noticeable efforts to maintain guest and staff safety during the event. Several people were stationed around the venue, wiping down shared surfaces including hand rails frequently during the show. For those choosing to sit under the pavilion, at least 4 seats on either side separated groups.

Even with social distancing, guests still dance in their seats and designated areas. Masks are required in all public areas, but can be removed once seated. The Amp has also been streaming concerts to its Facebook and YouTube pages.

The same goes for The Amp’s sister venue, the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek. Both are affiliated with the Vail Valley Foundation. Since May, the VPAC has hosted the Ghost Light Sessions, which brings regional acts to the stage under the ice rink. The series started virtual-only, but when the county moved into less restrictive phases of social distancing, the Vilar began selling a limited number of tickets to the shows. Tickets are available to the Thursday performances, at 7 p.m. each week, through Aug. 27.

“It takes a lot of people to make this work, but we’re going to keep doing it as long as we can,” The Amp Director Tom Boyd told the audience before last week’s Hot Summer Nights concert with Andrew McConathy and the Drunken Hearts. “Live music is very important to all of us and we’re so glad the VPAC and GRFA (The Amp) are able to offer that.”

Assistant Editor Ross Leonhart contributed reporting to this story.