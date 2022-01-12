Shakedown Bar hosts Marshall Fire relief concert

The Vail music community is coming together to benefit drummer Dave Watts, who lost everything in the recent Marshall Fire.

Shakedown Bar/Courtesy Photo

In light of the recent fires in Boulder County, the local Vail music community is coming together to benefit Dave Watts, drummer of The Motet and a longtime Colorado live music mainstay, who tragically lost everything in the Marshall Fire. The event will happen Sunday evening, Jan. 16 at Shakedown Bar Vail, and will feature music by Bonfire Dub and special guests.

“We’re looking forward to being part of helping Dave rebuild after this horrible incident,” said Scott Rednor, owner at Shakedown Bar and longtime friend and collaborator of Watts. “Dave’s been moving Coloradans with his grooves for 30 years, so now it’s time to rally behind him and help him through this loss.”

The après ski event kicks off at 4 p.m with Dave Tucker’s Sweetspot, followed by Bonfire Dub & Friends from 5:30 – 8 p.m. The show will include a live bidding and silent auction. Tickets are $40 in advance with the option to donate an additional amount, benefiting Dave and his family directly. Complete event details and tickets can be found on the show’s Eventbrite page , under the name “Shakedown Presents Bonfire Dub & Friends – A Benefit for Dave Watts.”

“We all watched with heavy hearts the tragedy unfolding in Boulder County and we are committed to support our friends, families and fellow musicians that lost everything,” said Scott Stoughton of Bonfire Dub. “Vail has an incredible tradition of philanthropy and always rises to the needs of the community at large. During my many incredible years living in Vail, the local musicians came together many times to help those in need. I’m personally very proud of the community.”

Tickets to “A Benefit for Dave Watts” are available online at http://www.shakedownbarvail.com .