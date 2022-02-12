Shakedown Bar hosts Wertico Haque Gray Jazz Trio

Jazz trio Wertico Haque Grey plays at Shakedown on Saturday afternoon

Mark Sheldon/Courtesy Photo

Shakedown Bar hosts renowned jazz trio, Wertico Haque Grey, for a special livestream and recording session on Feb. 12.

Comprised of Paul Wertico (percussion), Fareed Haque (guitar/vocals) and Larry Gray (Bass), the trio represents both a return to roots and the natural evolution of a new rich sound in the guitar trio format.

Seven-time Grammy winner Paul Wertico is hailed as one of the most versatile and musical drummers performing today. Wertico gained worldwide recognition as a member of the Pat Metheny Group from 1983 to 2001.

Guitar virtuoso, Fareed Haque was once voted Best World Guitarist by Guitar Player Magazine’s Readers’ Poll. His acclaimed release, “Flat Planet” was twice ranked #1 on the World Jazz Radio charts.

Bassist and composer Larry Gray has enjoyed a career spanning four decades. He has five solo recordings and, among many collaborative and sideman projects, appeared on five CDs during his twelve years as a member of the Ramsey Lewis Trio.

Doors open Saturday at 4 p.m. and music gets under way at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 and the show is open to audiences 21 and over.

The Wertico Haque Gray Trio takes the Shakedown stage at 5 p.m. Saturday, February 12. The event will be livestreamed on Shakedown Bar’s Facebook page. More information and a full lineup of Shakedown’s nightly events is available at shakedownbarvail.com.