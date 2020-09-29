Shakedown Family Band hosts final outdoor concert to benefit Ethan Smallie, SummitStone Health Partners

Members of the Shakedown Family Band are teaming up for one last summer concert at the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens in Vail on Sunday, Oct. 4. Tickets for the Shakedown Family Jam Remembering Ethan Smallie are $20 and all proceeds benefit the Smallie family and SummitStone Health Partners.

Shakedown Family Band member Todd Smallie recently lost his son, Ethan Michael. Ethan is remembered as a kind soul who brought much joy to his family and friends with his infectious smile, a trait he inherited from his father.

“We’re bringing out the extended Shakedown Family for this concert,” said Scott Rednor band member and organizer of the event. “Our goal is to surround Todd and the Smallie family with love and music and bring awareness to our kids’ needs during these times.”

Scott Rednor and Todd Smallie, members of Shakedown Family Band join many other musicians for the Shakedown Family Jam Remembering Ethan Smallie on Sunday, October 4 at the Lower Bench Park at the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens in Vail.

John-Ryan Lockman | Special to the Daily

Counselors from The Vail Mind Center will be onsite and available to answer any questions about resources for pediatric behavioral and mental health services. The Vail Mind Center provides testing and treatment for ADHD, autism, learning delays, dyslexia, anxiety and depression. Their therapists provide counseling, speech, behavioral and occupational therapy for children ages 0-21.

The Shakedown Family Band features Todd Smallie, Scott Rednor, Mike Jude, Tori Pater, Shaun Gilmour, Kory Montgomery, Kramer Kelling, Brian Loftus, John Michel, Benny Bloom, Shawn Eckles, Rob Eaton, Jr., Johnny Schleper, James Dumm and more.

Gates for the show open at 12:30 p.m. and showtime is 1 p.m. To purchase tickets or make a donation to the Ethan Smallie benefit, visit bit.ly/EventbriteShakedownPresents.

Due to Eagle County health protocols, only 160 tickets will be sold and groups of up to six people may be seated together on the lawn’s socially distant grid system. Backpacks, coolers and outside alcohol are not permitted in the venue. Food and drinks are available for purchase onsite and blankets and lawn chairs are permitted.

If you go …

What: Shakedown Family Jam Remembering Ethan Smallie

When: Sunday, October 4 at 1 p.m.

Where: Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, Vail

Cost: $20 with proceeds benefitting the Smallie family and SummitStone Health Partners

Learn More: http://www.shakedownpresents.com