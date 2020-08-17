Shakedown Presents! announces artists for three outdoor concerts in Vail | VailDaily.com
Shakedown Presents! announces artists for three outdoor concerts in Vail

Casey Russell
  

After a successful Talking Heads tribute concert led by Shakedown Bar’s Scott Rednor on Sunday, Aug. 16, Shakedown Presents! has announced details for three additional concerts outside at Lower Bench, the stage near the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens.

Shakedown Presents! will host free and ticketed live music events in Vail and at Betty Ford Alpine Gardens Lower Bench Park.
John-Ryan Lockman | Special to the Daily

Those shows are:

  • Bonfire Dub & Nikki Glaspie Family Jam: Wednesday, Aug 19, 4 p.m.
  • Shakedown Fest! with Turntable Revue, Brothers Keeper and Eddie Roberts SuperJam: Sunday, Aug 23, 2:30 p.m.
  • John Popper of Blues Traveler with Brothers Keeper and special guests: Saturday, Aug. 29, 3 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and only 175 tickets are available for each concert to comply with local and state gathering size restrictions. Tickets may be purchased on http://www.eventbrite.com by searching Shakedown Presents! A portion of alcohol sales at the Lower Bench concerts will benefit Realm of Caring, a local nonprofit that brings music education, instruments and artistic opportunities to Vail Valley students.

“We are super happy with how everything has turned out with these outdoor concerts,” says Scott Rednor, founder of Shakedown Presents! and lead musician for several shows. “We’ve put together a variety of concerts with all different music and the crowds have loved it. And the artists love it too since most of them have been kept from playing in front of live audiences since March. This is what we do, and it’s great to be back.”

In addition to the ticketed events, free Street Music Pop-Ups will take place at three locations in Vail. Those are:

  • Scott Rednor, Mark Levy & Todd Smallie: Friday, Aug. 21, 2 to 7 p.m., Shakedown Stage (located by Bart & Yeti’s plaza, Lionshead Village)
  • Bill McCay Trio: Saturday, Aug. 22, 3 to 7 p.m., Shakedown Stage (outside the bar in Vail Village)
  • Brothers Keeper with Shawn Eckels: Fri. Aug. 28, 2 to 7 p.m., Solaris Plaza
  • Scott Rednor, Brian Loftus, Kramer Kelling & Shawn Eckels: Sunday, Aug. 30, 2 to 7 p.m., Shakedown Stage (outside the bar in Vail Village)

