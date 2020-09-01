Shakedown Presents! brings in local, regional acts for set of September outdoor concerts

Shakedown Presents!, a side project from Shakedown Bar in Vail, has announced another set of outdoor concerts at the Lower Bench stage by the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens for the month of September.

Since August, the project has brought in local and regional musicians for outdoor, socially distanced concerts.

Those shows are:

Saturday, Sept. 5 – Andy Hall (The Infamous Stringdusters), Ross James (Phil Lesh & The Terrapin Family Band), Garrett Sayers (The Motet) and Mark Levy (Circles Around the Sun) w/opener The Scott Rednor Trio

Sunday, Sept. 6 – Shakedown Family Labor Day Jam w/opener Paul Graf & The Patrol Squad

Sunday, Sept. 13 – Natural Selectah with Jeff Franca (Thievery Corporation)

Sunday, Sept. 27 – The Other Brothers Allman Tribute

Shakedown Presents! recently hosted John Popper of Blues Traveler for an outdoor concert by the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens in Vail.

John-Ryan Lockman | Special to the Daily

All shows will begin at 2:30 p.m. and gates are at 2 p.m. Tickets, which cost $25, are on sale now for the Labor Day weekend shows. Tickets for the remaining shows go on sale Friday, September 4. A maximum of 160 tickets will be sold, to comply with local and state gathering restriction sizes, and up to six people per group will be seated in socially distant blocks on the lawn in front of the stage.

Shakedown Presents! is also continuing the live music fun with 10 free pop-up shows across Vail Village and Lionshead Village. Locations are subject to change, and the schedule right now is the following:

Saturday, Sept. 5 – Bill McKay Trio (Lionshead)

Sunday, Sept. 6 – Royal Horses (Lionshead)

Friday, Sept. 11 – Kory Montgomery Band (Lionshead)

Saturday, Sept. 12 – Brothers Keeper (Lionshead)

Sunday, Sept. 13 – Bill McKay Trio (Lionshead)

Friday, Sept. 18 – Shakedown ShakeUP! (Solaris Plaza)

Saturday, Sept. 19 – Brothers Keeper (Lionshead)

Sunday, Sept. 20 – Brothers Keeper (Children’s Fountain, Vail Village)

Friday, Sept. 25 – Kory Montgomery Band (Shakedown Stage, Vail Village)

Saturday, Sept. 26 – Brothers Keeper (Lionshead)

For more information on artists and schedules, visit http://www.shakedownpresents.com. To purchase tickets to Live Music in the Gardens, go to bit.ly/EventbriteShakedownPresents.