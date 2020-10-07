Shakedown Presents offers more pop-up concerts in Vail through Oct. 31

Shakedown Presents hosts free live music events throughout October in partnership with the Town of Vail.

John-Ryan Lockman | Special to the Daily

Shakedown Presents, in partnership with the Town of Vail, is hosting an October Pop-Up Street Music series to take place in Lionshead, Solaris Plaza and Vail Village. All events are free and open to audiences of all ages. The outdoor concerts adhere to Eagle County’s COVID-19 protocols by taking place in open-air venues where concert viewers can circulate freely and maintain social distancing. The first fall concert was held on Saturday in Lionshead.

October Pop-Up Street Music in Vail:

Saturday, October 10 in Lionshead – Mark Levy (Circles Around the Sun) & Friends, featuring Scott Rednor (Brothers Keeper), Joey Porter (The Motet) and Garrett Sayers (The Motet).

Saturday, October 17 in Solaris Plaza – Alwyn Robinson (Leftover Salmon), Scott Rednor (Brothers Keeper), Kory Montgomery (Kory Montgomery Band) and Michael Jude (Brothers Keeper).

Saturday, October 24 in Lionshead – Brothers Keeper

Saturday, October 31 in Lionshead and Vail Village – Halloween Trick or Treat Family Jam featuring members from the Shakedown Family Band.

All Pop-Up events take place from 2–7 p.m. and locations are subject to change. For more information, visit http://www.shakedownpresents.com.