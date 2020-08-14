Shakedown Presents! organizes four Talking Heads tribute concerts in Vail

If you’ve asked yourself, “how did I get here?” at any point during 2020, you might be interested in hearing that Talking Heads song in real life.

Scott Rednor (center stage) has played a number of concerts in Vail this summer. Normally these concerts would be at his Shakedown Bar, but with shutdown orders, he’s played more outdoor venues.

Special to the Daily

Once In A Lifetime: A Tribute to Talking Heads, performed by Scott Rednor and Shakedown Presents! will play four shows over the next week. The first is Sunday, Aug. 16, and additional shows are Wednesday, Aug. 19, Sunday, Aug. 23 and Sunday, Aug. 29. All shows will take place at the Lower Bench Field, outside the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens in Vail and start at 3 p.m.

Shakedown Presents! is an offshoot of Shakedown Bar in Vail. Rednor, who’s played guitar on international tours with the likes of Blues Traveler, Dave Matthews, Lenny Kravitz and more, regularly hosts live concerts at the bar, but with shutdown orders in place, He’s spent his summer playing concerts with various bands around Vail, and at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

That continues this upcoming week. Once In A Lifetime: A Tribute To Talking Heads features Rednor as well as Shawn Eckels, Kramer Kelling, Wil Trask, Brian Loftus and Eric Luba.

To comply with local and statewide gathering sizes, a maximum of 175 tickets will be sold to each show. The Lower Bench Lawn has been sectioned off into a grid pattern, and each square can accommodate eight people. Face coverings are required.

Food and drink will be available to purchase at the event, and a portion of ticket sales will benefit Realm of Caring, a nonprofit that brings music education, instruments and artistic opportunity to students in the Vail Valley.

To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/shakedowntalkingheads.