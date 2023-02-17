Shakey Graves returns to the Vail Valley with summer show at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on June 21

Shakey Graves brings his smoky, spectral fusion of blues, folk and rock in a stripped-down one-man-band style to the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail this summer on June 21.

What: Shakey Graves

When: Wednesday, June 21, 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m.

Where: Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Vail

Cost: Tickets are $47.50 for lawn, $69.95-$79.95 for pavilion

More information: Visit GRFAVail.com/shakey-graves

Shakey Graves makes his much-anticipated return to the Vail Valley this summer when he performs at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail on Wednesday, June 21, at 7 p.m. The lifelong performer (and occasional actor) out of Austin, Texas, has found success with his unique strain of blues, folk and rock and most recently played in the Vail Valley last summer, a memorable show at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek.

While being known by his stage name, Shakey Graves is also well known for his one-man-band style. The singer, songwriter and guitarist grew up in a family that encouraged his creative pursuits – his mother was an actress and his father managed a theater.

Initially, Shakey Graves followed his interest in acting and soon moved from Texas to Los Angeles, where he appeared in several films and TV shows including “Spy Kids 3” and “Friday Night Lights.” But his passion for music soon took over and Shakey Graves was born. In 2011, he released the first Shakey Graves album, “Roll the Bones,” which documented his stripped-down performing approach.

In 2012, the mayor of Austin acknowledged the rising star by declaring Feb. 9 “Shakey Graves Day.” After multiple albums and extensive touring, the Shakey Graves following continues to be as dedicated as ever.

Shakey Graves has performed on the late-night television circuit, at renowned festivals and even won the Best Emerging Artist at the 2015 Americana Music Awards.

Tickets are $47.50 for general admission lawn or $69.95-$79.95 for reserved pavilion seats. For more information, visit GRFAVail.com/event/shakey-graves.