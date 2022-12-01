Shop local and handmade this holiday at Alpine Arts Center’s Holiday Market
- What: Alpine Arts Center’s Holiday Market
- When: Friday, Dec. 2 through Tuesday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
- Where: Alpine Arts Center studio at Edwards Riverwalk
- More info: AlpineArtsCenter.org
Alpine Arts Center’s annual Holiday Market is the perfect chance to get a head-start on holiday shopping. Featuring work from dozens of local artists, the Holiday Market hopes to promote giving handmade gifts in favor of big-box items with less sentimental value.
The market will be held in the Alpine Arts Center studio at Edwards Riverwalk, Friday, Dec. 2 through Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
“The artists’ Holiday Market is one of my favorite events of the year for so many reasons. First, I love supporting our local artists and seeing the creativity that exists in our community. I purchase all of my own holiday gifts at our market, and it definitely feels great to know who made each gift and to do my part to keep our art community thriving. I also love spending time getting creative with our arts center team to make painted ornaments, platters and our signature aspen vases to sell at the market. It’s a fun tradition and a great way to get into the holiday spirit,” arts center owner Lauren Merrill said.
Giving handmade items can help support individuals whose livelihood partially or fully depends on selling their art.
“Support from the community helps local artists like me afford to live in this beautiful valley. The holidays are a wonderful time for the community to come together and show support for each other, while also finding meaningful artisan gifts for loved ones,” said Keely Gregg, one of this year’s featured artists.
Alpine Arts Center will also be hosting a meet-and-greet event in conjunction with The Bookworm of Edwards on opening night, Friday, Dec. 2 starting at 5:30 p.m. Meet the local artists selling work at the Holiday Market and enjoy drinks at the arts center from 5:30-6:30 p.m., and then head over to the Bookworm for hors d’oeuvres and a local author/illustrator spotlight.
Agostina, prints & cards
Argus Art – Katy VanNostrand, prints & cards
Barbara Churchley, prints & cards
Black Lantern Studio, printed glassware
Bobby Cornwell Photography
Debbie Bolon-Feeney, pottery
Elevated Engravings – Ian King, woodwork decor
Emily Kent Photography
Goth Good Art – Casey Russell, prints & crochet apparel
Heart Hats – Jessica Bevan, trucker hats
Henrietta Talfourd Jones, stitched accessory bags
Jodi Nagle, antlers
Carve Studios LLC – Jon Rehnborg, cutting boards and other wood-carved items
Take A Peek – Kathy Cummings, wire-wrapped silverware, sterling silver jewelry
Kelush Designs – Keely Gregg, block-printed baby onesies
Lottie & Lu, wooden coasters
Michelle Stecher, hair bows, baby teething rings
Margo Thomas, fine art
My Muse Jewelery – Deanna Simonsen
The Knitten Cat – Natalie Thompson, fiber arts and yarn
O’Hana – screen-printed apparel
Patti Thornton, bracelets
Rainy Day Creations, illustrated towels
Randa Richter, pottery
Read Island – Nicole Magistro and Alice Feagan, children’s literature & apparel
Squishy Dough, homemade play-doh
Sugar Blush Studio, wood-cut ornaments & more
The Left Turn – Sheila Farny, jewelry
TJ Studios, jewelry, paint-pours & more
VBTRN – Lillian Davey, jewelry & resin
2 Rocky Mtn Girls – Lyn Loria and Jill Smith, cards
Alpine Arts Center – Aspen vases, ceramic trays, ceramic mugs, paintings
Alpine Arts Center has art events and classes planned for this holiday season. For details, go to AlpineArtsCenter.org or call 970-926-2732.
