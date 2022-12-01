Shop local and handmade this holiday at Alpine Arts Center’s Holiday Market

Alpine Arts Center's Holiday Market will feature artisan crafts, handmade ornaments and more.

What: Alpine Arts Center’s Holiday Market

When: Friday, Dec. 2 through Tuesday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Where: Alpine Arts Center studio at Edwards Riverwalk

More info: AlpineArtsCenter.org

Alpine Arts Center’s annual Holiday Market is the perfect chance to get a head-start on holiday shopping. Featuring work from dozens of local artists, the Holiday Market hopes to promote giving handmade gifts in favor of big-box items with less sentimental value.

The market will be held in the Alpine Arts Center studio at Edwards Riverwalk, Friday, Dec. 2 through Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

“The artists’ Holiday Market is one of my favorite events of the year for so many reasons. First, I love supporting our local artists and seeing the creativity that exists in our community. I purchase all of my own holiday gifts at our market, and it definitely feels great to know who made each gift and to do my part to keep our art community thriving. I also love spending time getting creative with our arts center team to make painted ornaments, platters and our signature aspen vases to sell at the market. It’s a fun tradition and a great way to get into the holiday spirit,” arts center owner Lauren Merrill said.

Giving handmade items can help support individuals whose livelihood partially or fully depends on selling their art.

“Support from the community helps local artists like me afford to live in this beautiful valley. The holidays are a wonderful time for the community to come together and show support for each other, while also finding meaningful artisan gifts for loved ones,” said Keely Gregg, one of this year’s featured artists.

Alpine Arts Center will also be hosting a meet-and-greet event in conjunction with The Bookworm of Edwards on opening night, Friday, Dec. 2 starting at 5:30 p.m. Meet the local artists selling work at the Holiday Market and enjoy drinks at the arts center from 5:30-6:30 p.m., and then head over to the Bookworm for hors d’oeuvres and a local author/illustrator spotlight.

Full List of Participating Artists Agostina, prints & cards Argus Art – Katy VanNostrand, prints & cards Barbara Churchley, prints & cards Black Lantern Studio, printed glassware Bobby Cornwell Photography Debbie Bolon-Feeney, pottery Elevated Engravings – Ian King, woodwork decor Emily Kent Photography Goth Good Art – Casey Russell, prints & crochet apparel Heart Hats – Jessica Bevan, trucker hats Henrietta Talfourd Jones, stitched accessory bags Jodi Nagle, antlers Carve Studios LLC – Jon Rehnborg, cutting boards and other wood-carved items Take A Peek – Kathy Cummings, wire-wrapped silverware, sterling silver jewelry Kelush Designs – Keely Gregg, block-printed baby onesies Lottie & Lu, wooden coasters Michelle Stecher, hair bows, baby teething rings Margo Thomas, fine art My Muse Jewelery – Deanna Simonsen The Knitten Cat – Natalie Thompson, fiber arts and yarn O’Hana – screen-printed apparel Patti Thornton, bracelets Rainy Day Creations, illustrated towels Randa Richter, pottery Read Island – Nicole Magistro and Alice Feagan, children’s literature & apparel Squishy Dough, homemade play-doh Sugar Blush Studio, wood-cut ornaments & more The Left Turn – Sheila Farny, jewelry TJ Studios, jewelry, paint-pours & more VBTRN – Lillian Davey, jewelry & resin 2 Rocky Mtn Girls – Lyn Loria and Jill Smith, cards Alpine Arts Center – Aspen vases, ceramic trays, ceramic mugs, paintings



Alpine Arts Center has art events and classes planned for this holiday season. For details, go to AlpineArtsCenter.org or call 970-926-2732.