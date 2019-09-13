 Shovelin Stone on Newsroom Jams | VailDaily.com

Shovelin Stone on Newsroom Jams

Entertainment | September 13, 2019

Front Range duo Shovelin Stone, made up of Makenzie Willox and Eagle Valley High School graduate Zak Thrall, performed the final ShowDown Town concert in Eagle this summer. While in town, they stopped by the Vail Daily to perform a Newsroom Jam. Visit http://www.shovelinstone.com/ to hear more from the band.

